Geisinger names Dr. Kenneth Altman chair of otolaryngology

Geisinger tabs new head of otolaryngology
DANVILLE — Kenneth Altman, M.D., has been named chair of Geisinger’s Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
Altman most recently served as a professor of otolaryngology at Baylor College of Medicine and as chief of otolaryngology at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from Duke University and completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in otorhinolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He also completed a fellowship in laryngology and care of the professional voice at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Altman is board-certified, with a clinical focus in voice, swallowing and cough problems, and sinus disease.
“Establishing best practices in the care of conditions affecting the ear, nose and throat has been a strong focus throughout my career,” Altman said. “I am looking forward to continuing this pursuit with an innovative health organization like Geisinger.”
Geisinger’s ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists treat nasal and sinus problems, sleep disorders, allergies, hearing loss, head and neck cancers, facial plastic reconstruction, and voice and swallowing problems. ENT physicians and surgeons also work as part of integrated multi-specialty teams in each of these areas. To make an appointment with a Geisinger ENT specialist, call 800-275-6401.
UPMC group welcomes new neurologist
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna welcomes Darshan Lal, MD, neurologist to the Neuroscience Center team.
Lal earned his medical degree from Chandka Medical College, Larkana, Pakistan. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Interfaith Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, and his residency in neurology as well as his fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia. Lal is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
“Patients come to see a neurologist for a variety of reasons and diagnosing their condition can be a challenge,” said Lal. “The brain and body are like big puzzles and when pieces don’t line up or fit together properly there are problems. I work with each patient to put the pieces together and develop a treatment plan designed to meet their needs and improve their condition.”
Lal will see patients at the Neuroscience Center, 740 High St., Suite 3002, Williamsport.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 570-321-2820.