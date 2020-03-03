DANVILLE — Geisinger will host a free information session on Mako joint replacement surgery on Wednesday, March 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Danville Area Community Center, 1 Liberty St., Danville.
Christopher Damsgaard, M.D., a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in hip and knee replacement surgery, will discuss the benefits of Mako robotic surgery and answer questions from participants. Mako procedures allow for a faster recovery time and a shorter hospital stay following surgery, and Geisinger is the exclusive provider of Mako joint replacement surgery in the area.
The session is open to the public. To register, visit Geisinger.org/MakoEvent.