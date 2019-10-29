The weather is cooling off, the leaves are falling, and the holidays are right around the corner. Here are some seasonal trends and tips from our Giant/Martin’s nutritionists and pharmacists to make sure everyone is as healthy and happy as they can be this season.
n Carbohydrate conundrum: November is Diabetes Awareness Month. The CDC reports more than 100 million Americans are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. The nutritionists at Giant/Martin’s can help you understand how to best manage this disease through diet.
n Eating healthy on a budget: Eating healthy can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be expensive! Planning is key and the Giant/Martin’s nutritionists can help you do it easily. They have tips for affordable shopping and creating balanced meals.
n Affordable pantry staples: Looking for affordable and versatile ingredients to make delicious meals and snacks? The nutritionists at Giant/Martin’s can share their pantry staples to make meal prep a flash! You can simplify the time spent in the kitchen while still creating balanced meals and snacks for the entire family.
n Immunity and nutrition: Colder weather is settling in, which means cold and flu season is fast approaching. Learn from the Giant/Martin’s nutritionists about essential nutrients to keep your immune system at peak performance. From produce to protein, there are vitamins and minerals that have an important role in supporting your immune system.
n Flu vaccinations: Getting vaccinated is not only important for you, but also protects everyone around you. Questions about the flu and flu vaccinations? All our pharmacies are able to administer flu vaccination for anyone over 18 and children in some states, as well as answer questions.
n Pre- and probiotics: Good gut bacteria are all the buzz! Research shows they have a role in all body functions, from food allergies, depression, and much more. Ask the Giant/Martin’s nutritionists all your questions about these super bugs. They can share which foods are great sources of pre- and probiotics, as well as easy ways to add them into your meals and snacks.