From the comfort of our living room armchair we can order holiday gifts from various online sites and have them delivered to our front door. Such ease. Such a timesaving luxury. Such a busy day for the people delivering the packages.
As more shoppers turn to the convenience of having purchases delivered to them, they are noticing those quick-stepping delivery people and finding special ways to thank them, especially during the Christmas season.
Todd Schreffler walks six miles a day delivering mail to homes and businesses in Selinsgrove, as far north as CVS Pharmacy and east onto the Isle of Que.
“It’s a nice route. I love it,” he said. “I grew up in Selinsgrove.”
A U.S. postal carrier for 23 years in four different states, Schreffler appreciates the thoughtfulness of customers.
“Some leave cash. Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards. Dairy Queen. Subway,” he said. “Some leave homemade cookies and candies.”
One woman who works at the Selin’s Grove Brewpub gives him a gift card to that every year.
Even in the summertime, people often offer Schreffler a cold water bottle. Some even leave a cooler with water bottles sitting on their porch.
Schreffler appreciates the gestures but doesn’t expect them.
“If I get them, I get them,” he said with a smile and a shrug. “I appreciate it.”
Thank-yous welcome
Farther north, Matt Gross, of Muncy, drove from SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical to a muddy construction site behind Sheetz gas station on Routes 11 and 15, delivering packages for FedEx. He was hustling to his next stop but paused long enough to talk about the gifts he’s received over the years.
“Sometimes there will be a little basket with a sign that says, ‘Delivery driver, you work hard. Take a snack.’ And there will be water bottles or something,” he said.
As a general rule, he’s not allowed to accept anything of “financial gain.”
“I was always taught not to accept anything like that,” he said. “But it’s a lovely thing someone wants to do for me, and I always thank them a lot.”
As much as he appreciates snacks and drinks, it’s the Thank-yous that he really remembers.
“Some people will say, ‘Thank you for delivering the package to the front door.’ Or ‘Thank you for delivering the package out of sight,’” he said. “That means the most for me.”
Giving gifts
After delivering The Daily Item for about 20 years, Charlene Catherman, of Middleburg has received dozens of gifts at the holidays. Food, gift cards, cash, ornaments and even a scarf. Gift cards to gas stations are especially appreciated.
“Two years ago I received this little, old-fashioned milk crate with three bottles in it,” she said. “They had hot chocolate mix in them.”
Catherman not only receives, though … she also likes to give her own gifts. Every year she makes a cross-stitch ornament or some sort of decoration for the more than 300 customers on her route.
“I know not everyone gets gifts, especially older people,” she said. “Usually I start making (the gifts) at the end of December or the beginning of January.”
She appreciates each gift she receives from her customers, especially gas gift cards, which help cover the costs of driving each day.
“I know all carriers appreciate gifts,” she said. “It helps out a lot.”
Taking care of customers
At the UPS Customer Center just outside of Northumberland, drivers joked with each other as they finished paperwork at the end of the day. Like the other carriers, they sometimes find treats on customers’ porches.
Josh Poticher, a five-year UPS driver, has received a number of treats over the years: cookies, gift cards, Dunkin’ Donuts cards, Smidgens, Famous Amos cookies, Gummy Bears, cookies, pretzels, fruit snacks and, of course, bottled water. He recently received a Hydro Flask insulated water bottle.
Poticher and another driver recalled a man who lived in Lewisburg who used to set up a Christmas tree with notes clipped to the branches addressed to the various delivery drivers with $50 in each one.
“One of the drivers I worked with used to say, when you take care of your customers, they will take care of you,” Poticher said. “A couple of weeks ago, someone bought my lunch because I delivered an inversion table for his parents.”
The table was heavy, and the man appreciated Poticher’s efforts.
Like Schreffler, Poticher said he receives gestures of appreciation throughout the year, although they’re more prevalent during the holidays.
“It’s nice,” he said. “It doesn’t go unseen or unappreciated.”
Appreciation appreciated
“There are people that leave a little bag or basket with a sign: ‘For FedEx, USPS, UPS drivers,’” said driver Joel Zlockie. In the basket the drivers find anything from water bottles to packs of crackers, chips and candy bars.
Driving with UPS for 32 years, Zlockie remembered one special customer in Mount Carmel, an elderly woman who left a plate of homemade cookies, candy and fudge, not just at Christmas but for all major holidays.
“She was a sweet lady,” Zlockie said. “You actually look forward to delivering a package at that kind of address.”
Like Gross, the FedEx driver, what matters most is a simple thank-you.
“Just a little thank-you note is nice,” he said. “Everyone wants to feel appreciated sometimes.”