Christine Hilterman, PA-C, Internal Medicine of Evangelical has had patients come in with a certain idea of the diagnosis they’ll receive only to find that they weren’t anywhere close to the actual cause of their problems. At the same time, she said, there have been instances where they were right. In either case, the patient’s attitude can make a big difference in how the visit goes.
“I think it’s important not to set up a situation where you’re against each other,” she said, “because getting to the right diagnosis is just going to be much more of a struggle and it’s going to take longer.”
Sometimes when people bring in pages printed from the internet, it makes her feel she’s been placed in a defensive position. She’s had patients who were so sure of their own diagnostic work that they refused further testing to weigh other possibilities.
“That kind of stalls treatment,” she said. “Again, it’s not a competition. It’s not a debate. This is a cooperative thing.”
The internet can be useful, especially for getting more information on a specific diagnosis, said Dr. Robin Spangler, UPMC Primary Care – Lewisburg. She has directed her patients to certain websites to look up a healthy diet, find an exercise program or explore smoking cessation tips.
“But when people have vague symptoms, I think the internet can be really harmful, and people get terrified,” she said.
She gave as an example someone experiencing abdominal bloating, which can be caused by anything from eating a lot of gassy vegetables to stomach cancer.
“Most people when they look at something like that, they go right to the real serious thing and they have themselves terrified,” she said. “So in those cases I have told people to stay off the internet because you’re scaring yourself.”
Steer clear, too, of blogs where people rant about their symptoms or talk about how they’re doing with their medications, Hilterman said. It’s very easy to compare your situation to that of strangers without knowing their medical history.
“Anywhere that people are just getting on and commenting, I’d be very wary of a website like that, especially if you don’t already have a diagnosis,” she said. “Even websites that have doctors explaining things, you also want to keep in mind that that doctor doesn’t know your personal history.”
She noted that TV shows and infomercials that promote medications also are limited to generic symptoms and do not take individual situations into account.
“That’s why they always have those disclaimers: Talk to your doctor,” she said. “That’s very important.”
Dr. Susannah Kisvarday, Geisinger primary care physician at Geisinger Lewisburg, has a funny yet cautionary Dr. Google story she shares with her patients about a good friend whose daughter plays with Kisvarday’s daughter. One day the friend showed Kisvarday a strange mark on her daughter’s hand.
“It looked almost like a spider bite, but it was in a triangular shape. Like as if the spider took a bite then moved over and got another bite,” Kisvarday said.
She was stumped, and her friend suggested they ask Dr. Google. The women searched Google images and found a picture that looked the most like the lesion on the girl’s hand. They clicked on that website, and the caption read: “This is clear evidence of alien abduction.”
The women roared with laughter, but it illustrates an important point: use good sources.
If you find information online, take it in to your doctor to use as a starting point for a conversation, Kisvarday said. Then, if both the care provider and patient keep an open mind, they can work together from there.
“But the same way that we get trained in listening, it would be great if patients would take listening classes,” she said, “because if we say, ‘Hey, here’s what’s inaccurate about this website,’ it might be worth listening to.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com