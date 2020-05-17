Pulling grass by hand to help reduce the stress on a failing lawnmower, Nancy Ney tried to slowly tackle the lawn around her store, the Bible Depot, in Sunbury on Thursday morning.
“One of our neighbors, Dick Oberlin, walked over with his mower and trimmers and said he’d be glad to handle the grass,” she said. “He said he had the time and that God was already using me to keep the store open, and it was the least he could do to help.”
The offer was just one in a long string of God-inspired moments that has helped her navigate the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic with the Christian bookstore her father started in 1931.
“It has been difficult — last month we were closed most of the time, and I recently looked back and noted that the store earned the same amount it did in 1934,” she said. “It has been tough, but I have been trusting God to take care of things, and He has 100 percent.”
Part of Bible Depot’s resiliency is centered on Ney’s ability to adapt to the times.
“We have learned so much of how to be of service even when things aren’t typical — we’ve offered photos and videos to customers to show them our items and offer remote sales,” she said. “We have provided free shipping as a courtesy to our customers. We do free name imprinting on Bibles. Those conveniences can mean a lot anytime, but especially in these sorts of circumstances.”
Ney has also started handing out bracelets featuring the message of the Gospel to customers.
“This whole thing has provided a bit of a wakeup call, especially for those who wonder about end times and how things could happen. More than ever, we felt it was important to share the gospel, so we got these bracelets,” she said. “I was tempted to walk around Sunbury and hand them out, but then figured it would have a much wider reach if we gave them to customers who come from all over.”
Among those customers is Lenora Springfield, of Millmont, but originally from Philadelphia who enjoyed visiting the store whenever she visited her grandparents in Sunbury.
“I loved browsing through the store. Every visit back to Sunbury, I stopped in and later brought my own children in to browse,” she said “My favorite memories have been finding unexpected treasures, bookmarks, piano music and Bibles and the engraving. I have treasured items like pencil grips and silk Bible bookmarks that have special dates engraved on them. I love my visits there, although I don’t get there as often as I used to.”
The store has recently resumed in-person shopping — with proper guidelines including masks for everyone in the store and proper distancing.
“In the short time we have been open, I have been amazed at what God is doing here,” she said, adding that interest in Bibles specifically has increased in light of the times, which has offered a variety of lessons.
“I’ve noticed that while everyone has been stuck inside more, people have had more time to talk and share their experiences — and a lot of them are good,” she said. “As we get back to seeing customers again, the one word that comes to mind most is ‘appreciate’ — this time has helped us to appreciate our loyal customers, appreciate the blessings we had beforehand and the blessings through this time — and especially to appreciate the message of the gospel.”