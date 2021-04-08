COAL TOWNSHIP — A wide range of emotions will be on display this weekend when the Shamokin Area High School Music Department presents "Godspell."
The musical, which opens tonight at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, will also have shows on Friday and Saturday. The production will have reduced seating and will be following recommendations from the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"'Godspell' has a powerful message and it's very entertaining," said Director of Bands Kevin Styer. "It's something I always wanted to do."
"Godspell" was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz ("Wicked," "Pippin," "Children of Eden"); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," "Godspell" features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."
A small group of people helps Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Jesus, Judas and the disciples
Cast members are senior Joshua Bashore, 18, of Coal Township, as Jesus and senior Micah Miller, 19, of Coal Township, as Judas. Senior Rosiland Kane, 18, of Coal Township, plays a disciple. She and Bashore have been longtime performers on the Shamokin stage while Miller is a newcomer.
"I've always been involved since the fifth grade," said Bashore. "This is the end (for me). It's sad, but I'm insanely excited."
Miller said he was asked to be a part of it since he was also part of the A/V Club.
"It's been fun," he said. "I hope people are impressed. A lot of people will be surprised. It's uncharacteristic of me to be outgoing. I'm usually shy."
Kane said she is closer to this year's musical cast than she was last year due to a variety of reasons: a smaller cast but also the fact that last year's musical was canceled.
"I hope they (the audience) watch me and have a good time," said Kane. "I'm not in a bigger role, but I'm definitely having a good time."
Audience members can expect to see Jesus Christ in modern times, said Bashore.
"The ending is somber and serious. It's a very funny, emotional and a grab-bag of the best emotions," he said.
Cast and crew
Ensemble members include: Owen Amato, Michael Artman, Hannah Bashore, Elliot Bennett, Sloan Derk, Raven Dudra, Riley-Kate Elio, Bennet Elio, Jacob Erdman, Makayla Eyster, Alaina Glowatski, Robert Harvey, Rosiland Kane, Garrett Kitchen, Sandy Lin, Selena Lin, Ashlea Oakum, Rylee Pensyl, Brenden Rogers, Molly Rossnock, Destiny Smith and Samantha Stancavage.
Production staff includes Kevin Styer, director; Sharon Styer, assistant director; Molly Pincoski, choreographer; Daniel Shuman, set construction; and Ben Anderson and Ryan Shevitski, sound and lighting technicians.
Styer said he held blind auditions because he wasn't sure how many students he would have available due to COVID. The cast and crew have been 60-plus in previous productions, but Styer wanted to keep the number of students involved lower.
Furthermore, because of the uncertainty, auditions started later: January instead of November. They have been running full rehearsals for about three weeks, he said.
Show information
Shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday.
For in-person tickets, please visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48251 or call the box office at 570-648-5752 ext. 4114. There are 250 tickets available for $10 for each performance.
A livestream of the show on each performance night is also available. Livestream tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u/event-details/48246. Those who purchase tickets for the livestream will be given a code to use the night of the show.
All cast and crew members as well as audience members are required to wear face coverings.