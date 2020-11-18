In the spirit of the European folk story of the same name, a festival will encourage people to share a meal and stories, all from the safety of their homes.
The Fifth Annual Stone Soup Community Meal will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via a Zoom videoconference.
“This year, we emailed the soup recipe to each of our members so that they can make it in their own kitchens,” said Pattie Arduini, Susquehanna Valley Ethics Society (SVES) board president. “Families with children are encouraged to let the kids help with adding the ingredients and seasonings to the pot.”
On Sunday, people can ladle out a bowl or two of soup and join the Zoom meeting.
“We will all come together on Zoom at 11 a.m. ready to eat what had been prepared in each home’s kitchen,” Arduini said. “It’s planned to be as much like gathering at the family dining table as possible. Sharing stories, telling jokes, just a lot of laughter and good feelings all around.”
Part of the tradition involves telling the “Stone Soup” story, where villagers each contribute a small amount of food to create a large meal to share. This year the story will be told by a storyteller on YouTube.
“As the story of ‘Stone Soup’ is, the festival is really all about community and how we interact and encourage each other and help each other,” said Penny Weinberg-Uebelhoer, SVES vice president.
Even though the pandemic makes it difficult for people to gather in groups, the SVES wanted to create a way for people to get together and share with one another. As a bonus, the recipe serves 30 people, “and so sharing with family, friends and neighbors is a great way to elevate moods and improve outlooks on life,” Arduini said.
After the meal, a different pot will be filled by the participants.
“Afterwards, the ‘thankfulness pot’ takes center stage, and this is the time that we all add to the pot what we’re grateful for,” Arduini said. “We spice it by adding something that symbolizes a fond memory (a trinket of some sort) to the gratefulness ingredients. Then we stir it all together. Our shared stories of thankfulness and happiness nourish our community.”
SVES has been meeting online through Zoom since pandemic restrictions stopped large gatherings, so moving to a virtual Stone Soup Festival was a natural decision.
“It’s the idea of us getting together as a group, sharing our community, with friends and family added to it,” Weinberg-Uebelhoer said. “If we can’t be together physically, we’ll be together any way we can.”
“Creating happy memories and keeping tradition alive is especially important in the times we are living right now,” Arduini said, adding that all are welcome to join SVES by emailing info@susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org.
Weinberg-Uebelhoer agreed, saying the society’s doors are always open, whether physically or virtually.
“The Ethical Society really is a family,” she said. “Every person that comes to join us, we really get a sense of family from each other. The most important thing is being there for each other.”
For more information, please visit www.susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com