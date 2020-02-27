Group seeks to show how 'Madness of Hercules' can relate to modern life

LEWISBURG — When we think of Hercules, we think of his strength, but even ancient Greek characters had their share of grief and pain; topics we can relate to in our own struggles.
Theater of War Productions will present dramatic readings by acclaimed actors of scenes from “Madness of Hercules,” by Euripides, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. The readings will be followed by community panelist remarks, culminating in a guided audience discussion.
“The upcoming presentation of Hercules at Bucknell University will provide a unique opportunity for local community members to hear acclaimed actors present a powerful reading from a rarely-performed ancient Greek play as a catalyst for a dynamic discussion about intergenerational violence, restorative justice, and mental health,” said Bryan Doerries, artistic director of Theater of War Productions.
Kristine M. Trego, associate professor of Classics and Ancient Mediterranean Studies at Bucknell University, quoted from Doerries’ book to say, “If these ancient tragedies can teach us anything today, it’s how to listen to one another without judgment, how to grow from our experiences and mistakes, and how to heal as one community. That ... hope can be found in tragedy.”
“Anyone who has experienced loss, pain, or anger will connect with this story and event,” Trego said. “The story of Hercules may be thousands of years old, and our societies, politics and beliefs have changed a lot since then. But we’re still humans dealing with many of the same struggles.
“We feel pain, we inflict pain, and we sometimes have to struggle to make sense of it. The Theater of War events show how we can put any perceived differences aside and listen to one another with compassion and grow together as a community. The story may be from the ancient past, but it can help us to heal today.”
As stated in a press release, “Madness of Hercules” is an ancient Greek tragedy about an unthinkable act of violence committed by an angry man with an invincible weapon. Theater of War Productions uses the story as a catalyst for powerful conversations about the impact of violence upon individuals, families and communities.
Readers will include
- Glenn Davis of “The Unit,” “24” and “Jericho”
- David Patrick Kelly of “Twin Peaks,” “The Warriors” and “O.G.”
- Marjolaine Goldsmith of “Compromise,” “If” and “After Words”
- Bryan Doerries, artistic director of Theater of War.
“Mr. Doerries began the (Theater of War) project by hosting dramatic readings of ancient Greek tragedies to active military personnel and families, followed by open discussions with the audience which he facilities. These soldiers were able to recognize themselves — and their struggles — in the stories of ancient heroes from mythical times,” Trego said. “It proved to be a remarkably effective means to acknowledge and talk about PTSD and mental health. No special education, no training is needed to relate to these stories.
“While the times may have changed, we share similar emotions and struggle with the same questions throughout history.”
The readings will be followed with panelist remarks by community members that include:
- Benae Beamon, artist and visiting assistant professor of Women’s and Gender Studies at Bucknell University
- Steve Barilar, Chief of Public Safety at Bucknell University
- Shari Jacobson, associate professor of anthropology at Susquehanna University and local gun violence prevention advocate
- Student peers from Bucknell Speak UP.
“This event is a unique opportunity to investigate and discuss a contemporary issue that impacts all of us, violence, and specifically gun violence,” Beamon said. “This dramatic reading necessarily puts this important social issue in conversation with history in a way that allows us to see its connection to untethered desire, privilege, and oppression. This kind of historical context adds a rich element to the conversation that explores the connection of violence to larger systems of oppression that have shifted and changed over time.
“As we engage one another as a community, then, we have a chance to explore the long history of violence as a tool of heroism and hope as well as sometimes fear and control. We can start to parse through the larger questions that are most troubling, and occasionally perplexing, as a community.”
“My personal reason for getting involved in this is that, as an advocate in the gun violence prevention movement for the past four years, I know that Americans agree on far more regarding gun violence and sensible ways to keep Americans safe than we differ,” Jacobson said. “Community events like the dramatic reading of ‘Hercules’ provide us with a much-needed opportunity to come together and recognize those commonalities.”
“If anyone doubts how much of an impact these ancient stories can make on us today, a reading of Doerries’ powerful narrative on the project, ‘Theater of War: What Ancient Greek Tragedies Can Teach Us Today,’ would change their mind,” Trego said. “Even better? Attending a reading and discussion like what will be offered at the Weis Center on Feb 27!”