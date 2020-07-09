Strictly Ballet, RiverStage Community Theatre and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will present the second annual “Victorian Christmas in July” from July 20 - 25, culminating in “A Victorian Fairy Garden Party” on Saturday, July 25, at 6:15 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg. However, this year’s celebration and fundraiser for “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” will have a pandemic twist, and will be known for this summer only as “Victorian Christmas in July and A Victorian Fairy Online Promenade.”
While the scavenger hunt of last year will be repeated, the ornaments this year will be hidden in downtown participants’ windows in order to maintain suggested social distancing (rules available on the LDP website, www.lewisburgpa.com). Furthermore, while a Victorian Fairy Garden Party will once again take place, with dancers, musicians, Victorian games and treats (Fairy or Victorian costumes encouraged), most of the public participation will occur online, on Facebook at “A Victorian Fairy Online Promenade.”
“We really want to provide opportunities for dancers to continue to develop their craft, and we also want to help our downtown neighbors during these difficult days of this pandemic summer, but we also have to listen to our audience and to our production partners,” said Amy Casimir, owner of Strictly Ballet and artistic director of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.” “In this case, the message was loud and clear: there’s too much uncertainty to plan a social event, even with masks and distancing! Instead, we’re going to focus on the creative side of things and put together an entertaining 45-minute livestream event.”
RiverStage Board members will assist in creating the online spectacle, downtown merchants may decorate or otherwise join in the spirit of the day, there will be a low key lawn party at the GreenSpace Center and there will probably be some people in Fairy and Victorian costumes promenading in downtown Lewisburg on July 25th. Otherwise, reality is being acknowledged and expectations altered in order to safely and responsibly raise funds and celebrate Lewisburg’s Nutcracker.
“We definitely intend to perform The Nutcracker this December, but the format will be up in the air until we get closer to the date and know the situation on the ground,” Casimir said.
Victorian Christmas in July will occur throughout the week of July 20-25 in downtown Lewisburg, with the winners of the Scavenger Hunt announced at the end of the Victorian Fairy Online Promenade on the evening of July 25. For details about the Online Promenade or auditions for “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker: Act 2, The Land of Sweets,” go to Strictly Ballet Arts on Facebook or Instagram. For details about the Victorian Christmas in July scavenger hunt, go to www.lewisburgpa.com.