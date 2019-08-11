June couldn't have been more beautiful for A Garden Tour of Lewisburg sponsored by the Lewisburg Garden Club. The last Garden Tour was held in 2015. It's wonderful to see it back again after four years.
The Garden Club, chose six gardens—four in downtown Lewisburg and two in New Berlin. The self-guided tour allowed people to begin in New Berlin or Lewisburg and there was plenty of time to get to every garden during the hours The Tour was open, from 10 am to 3 pm.
Six artists were showcased at each garden: Gail Fox, oils and jewelry; Angela Mowery, Creation Clay, pottery; Jane Albin, watercolors; Valerie Moyer, acrylics, Patty Tweardy, Out of your Gourd, painting on dried gourds; and Rebecca Mohr, Mohr designs, jewelry.
I began my tour at “The Garden of Weedin'” which was at the home of April Fairweather. There was a garden club member at each home to welcome the visitors and answer questions. The garden was lovely and was filled with native plants to attract and help wildlife; beautiful and tranquil. Light snacks were available for nibbling.
I chatted with Luana Cleveland, Craig Kaufman, and Margie Shaw who drove to Lewisburg from Williamsport for the Garden Tour. Dawn Robosock, Susan Morroni, and Vickie Youmans were taking in all the beauty. Lew and Debby Fitzgerald attended past garden Tours and were pleased to have the Tour back again.
I noted a koi pond with a small waterfall and birdbath which was a very relaxing garden addition.
My next stop was Copper Beech Manor Bed & Breakfast. I've passed this beautiful home many times, but never realized the splendor hiding in the back. Copper Beech is owned by Linda and William Petry, very gracious hosts. They named their garden, “The Tranquil Garden” and indeed, this was the place to find peace and to meditate. A beautiful English tea service was set on the outdoor table. Each plate, cup, saucer, serving piece added to the beauty of the setting. Volunteer Sarah Wheatley greeted me as I entered the garden. I spoke with Garden Club member Kris Latshaw, a florist, and told her how much I adored the garden. The tea service included orange and cranberry scones, British shortbread, mango and mint water, and English tea.
There was a specific Monarch butterfly garden featuring plants that are perfect habitat Monarchs. And, yes, there is a lovely Copper Beech tree too.
Joanne Pepple and Mark Rowland drove to Lewisburg from Altoona for the Garden Tour and they weren't disappointed.
Anne and Bob Murcek hosted “St. Louis Street Passersby Garden” and it was obvious why. Their garden is open and visible for everyone to enjoy as they walk by. Anne even treated me to a tour of the house which includes a kitchen garden and many family photos. It was nice seeing people walk by and say hello. Garden Club members Sukyi Han and Amanda Unzueta were greeting guests. Amanda's adorable son, Sebastian Unzueta, 4 ½, was hanging out with his grandad, Tom Tweardy. Amanda's mom, Patty Tweardy was the featured artist at the Murceks.
I caught up with Erin Walsh as she walked by with her daughter, Grace Walsh, and her mom. I met Mark Pishak who came to the Tour from State College.
The home of Bernadine Richard is well known in the Lewisburg area. “The Richard Garden” features stunning and whimsical sculptures, formal French gardens, fountains, lovely areas with water for contemplation, and a fanciful bocce court with silver balls. I sat on a bench and took it all in as I relaxed and immersed myself in the moment. I even wrote a poem about my afternoon at the Tour.
I chatted with Margaret Weirick as we sipped our lavender water. Kim Hazlett, Barbara Bannon, and Martha Blessing were taking a break during the Tour before continuing to another garden. They were enjoying every moment of the tour.
There is a smaller, second garden at the side of the house. That's where I had fun talking with hosts Jeanette Williams and Julianna Cooper. We were quite taken with the statue of Pan.
John and Nancy Showers' home in New Berlin was part of the tour and featured “The Potted Garden.” John does most of the garden work with Nancy's assistance. It is a beautiful garden with many features not noted at first glance. Nancy and John even prepared a children's activity to keep the youngsters busy and learning.
The second New Berlin home on the Tour was the home of Kathy Frey and Paul Yakubick. Their home and gardens sit on 11 acres. They even have a half-mile walking path through the woods to delight all of our senses. Kathy and Paul believe in being energy efficient and their barn features solar panels.
It was difficult to end this perfect afternoon. Gardens of all kinds are good for the soul. A place where we can immerse ourselves in beauty, clear our cluttered minds, and become part of the magic of nature.
Kudos to the Lewisburg Garden Club for all of their hard work in bringing back the Garden Tour. And thanks, too, to The Purple Platypus, The Mercantile, and Reiff's Nursery and Greenhouse for their support, and to all of the people who opened their gardens to everyone fortunate to take A Garden Tour of Lewisburg.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com