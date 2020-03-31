Alison Varano, of Paxinos is one of 11 medical students who are the first to be accepted to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s Geisinger Primary Care Scholars progam. The selected scholars will receive a monthly stipend and will pay no tuition or fees in exchange for an obligation to work in a primary care area (family medicine, internal medicine or medicine-pediatrics) at Geisinger once they finish residency. In addition to the tuition relief and stipend, the scholars will also receive mentorship and training in Geisinger’s newly redesigned practices where primary care is emphasized as the most important place doctor-patient relationships are built. The redesign has elevated primary care and provided clinicians with more time and resources to focus on patients, not administrative tasks.
Varano is a member of GCSOM’s MD Class of 2023.