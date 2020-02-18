Health newsmakers

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes Andrew Pataki, MD, Obstetrician Gynecologist, to OB/GYN of Evangelical.
Dr. Pataki had been contracted to provide services at OB/GYN of Evangelical since early 2019 and has now been placed on staff as an employed Evangelical physician. In addition to patient visits, Dr. Pataki also provides surgical services relating to women’s health.
OB/GYN of Evangelical specializes in women’s healthcare including childbirth and the diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system.
Dr. Pataki completed his medical degree at Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine. He completed his internship at St. Francis Hospital, Pittsburgh, and his residency at St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, where he was Chief Resident in 1986. Dr. Pataki is a member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Prior to coming to Evangelical, Dr. Pataki worked in private practice settings.
For more information about Dr. Pataki and OB/GYN of Evangelical, call 570-523-8700 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Muhammad Malik, M.D., a board-certified and fellowship-trained neurologist specializing in neuroimmunology and neuroinfectious disease has joined the Geisinger Neuroscience staff.
Dr. Malik completed a clinical neuroimmunology and neuroinfectious disease fellowship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in 2019 and completed his residency at Geisinger Medical Center in 2018. He received his medical degree from the Army Medical College in Pakistan and completed two research post-doctoral fellowships at Harvard Medical School in neuroimmunology and neuro-ophthalmology.
Dr. Malik is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He will see patients in Danville, Bloomsburg, Williamsport and Wilkes-Barre. He is fluent in English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.