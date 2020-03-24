Health newsmakers

LPN Center names student of the month
The CSIU’s Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center, located in Lewisburg, announced its Student of the Month for January.
Alyssa McPherson was selected for the January award. A 2008 graduate of Shikellamy High School, she is a resident of Northumberland and will be graduating from the LPN Center in August.
Alyssa is a recipient of the award for achieving excellence in the classroom, showing exceptional nursing care in the clinical setting and exhibiting leadership qualities. Upon completion of the program, she will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) to become a licensed practical nurse.