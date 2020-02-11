Health newsmakers

Director of Nursing receives award
Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion, Director of Nursing Tammy Machin, has received the prestigious company award for Director of Nursing Services of the Year 2019.
Tammy has been in the industry for more than 20 years and in this position with this facility for a year and a half.
Tammy has worked in long term care, senior living, and home health settings. She started her career as a certified nursing assistant and moved on to become a licensed practitioner nurse, and finally a registered nurse. She took on many roles along the way — a staff nurse, nurse supervisor and now Director of Nursing Services.
— THE DAILY ITEM