We all know that consuming a good amount of fiber is important for our overall health, but do we really know why?
Nutrition expert, Meghan Novoshielski M.S., RDN, explains, “Eating more high-fiber vegetables is one of the best things people can do for their health.”
She adds, “Fiber helps with weight loss, keeps blood sugars stable, protects cardiovascular and digestive health and fuels a healthy gut microbiome.”
And while many vegetables contain an adequate amount of fiber, Novoshielski says that a good rule of thumb for even more fiber is to grab veggies that are darker in color, like spinach.
The American Heart Association recommends that adults eat between 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day, but since many people don’t get enough vegetables in their daily diets, Novoshielski recommends adding high-fiber ingredients (such as veggies) to your meals.
1. Carrots
Did you know that a serving of boiled carrots contains more fiber than raw carrots? But don’t worry, it’s not by much—a cup of boiled carrots has 5 grams of fiber, while a medium-sized raw carrot has about 2 grams. Whether you’re adding them to a salad, curry or dipping them into delicious hummus, carrots are a great veggie to have on hand each week since they’re so versatile.
2. Broccoli
It should come as no surprise that broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables to add to your diet. Katherine Gomez, a registered dietitian, notes: “Just one cup of broccoli has about 5 grams of fiber. It also contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which can strengthen our immune system and lower the risk of chronic illness.”
3. Eggplant
If you love eggplant Parmesan or stuffed eggplant, you’ll be happy to know that those dishes contain a good amount of fiber. Just like cauliflower, eggplant has about 2 grams of fiber per cup.
4. Brussels Sprouts
Is there anything more delicious than a bacon-wrapped Brussels sprout with a drizzle of balsamic, or a shredded Brussels sprout salad? These crunchy little green veggies have over 4 grams of fiber per cup, and are truly a superfood. They have plenty of nutritional benefits, and may even protect against certain types of cancer.
5. Spinach
If Popeye taught us anything, it’s that spinach can make us grow big and strong. Katherine Gomez, RD, says: “Spinach has about 4 grams of fiber per cup, and it also contains iron, which is necessary for producing red blood cells.” Enjoy spinach as a side or mix a handful of it into your favorite pasta dish.
6. Peas
There’s a reason why peas are usually one of the first vegetables we introduce to babies. “A cup of peas has about 9 grams of fiber, and they are an excellent source of B vitamins, which are crucial for energy metabolism,” says Gomez.