While there is absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying something sweet, if you have a hard-to-satisfy sweet tooth, looking for alternatives will help scratch the itch — sans added sugar — is a great way to support your health in the long run. Enter: fruit.
We all know fruit is sweet, but rather than granulated, brown or maple sugar, which are all forms of added sugar, the sugar in fruit is naturally occurring.
Here is a list of eight especially sweet and healthy fruits:
Dates
This sweet, chewy, tender and ever-so-slightly smoky dried fruit is a stellar choice if you’re craving something sticky and sweet like pecan pie, says Liza Kimminau, manager of Bumble Bee Juice in Easton, Maryland.
They’re naturally full of fiber, potassium and antioxidants, and plenty sweet when eaten plain, though you can also make a more substantial snack by halving the fruit, adding a teaspoon of your favorite nut butter and sprinkling on homemade granola.
Fresh figs
Figs are sweet, hearty and full of flavor — all qualities that make them a great substitute if you’re craving something somewhat dense like a nut cake, says Kimminau.
They’re also a great source of fiber. For a sweet breakfast, lunch, snack or dessert, top a couple of slices of your favorite whole grain or sprouted grain toast with organic ricotta cheese.
Then, add fresh, sliced figs on top, recommends Kimminau.
Red grapes
These plump orbs are bursting with sweet, tart flavor, plus vitamins C, K and antioxidants.
“Perfectly ‘poppable,’ grapes are the ideal snack when craving something sweet and fun to eat, like candy or popsicles,” says Kimminau.
For a frozen, mini popsicle-esque treat, try Frosted Grapes: simply rinse your grapes, stick them in the freezer and enjoy once thoroughly chilled.
Pineapple
This tropical, slightly floral fruit is loaded with fiber, vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme that may help with inflammation and digestion, says Sara Haas, RDN, registered dietitian and author.
She recommends freezing cubed pineapple for a chilled treat. You can also mimic the flavor of pineapple upside down cake by sprinkling large slices of pineapple with cinnamon and allspice and placing them on a nonstick grill, suggests Jess Swift, M.S., RD, a Washington, D.C.-based chef and registered dietitian. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes per side or until the pineapple begins to brown.
Wild blueberries
Along with an earthy sweet taste, this type of blueberry, slightly smaller than the farm-grown version, delivers fiber, vitamin A, potassium, folate and vitamin C, says Haas.
Add a handful of these to your morning bowl of cereal the next time you’re craving a sugary breakfast cereal.
They also pair well with plain yogurt for a sweet and creamy snack, she says.
Peaches
This juicy stone fruit, a moderate source of vitamins A and C, is plenty sweet by itself, but it becomes even more delicious when transformed into a healthy version of a peach galette.
To do so, cut the peach in half, and sprinkle it with cardamom and ginger. Grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until the peach begins to soften. Drizzle with a balsamic glaze and top with fresh mint, says Swift.