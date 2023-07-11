The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter, is collaborating with The Miller Center in Lewisburg for Recreation and Wellness on a new program to create an ALZ Community Action Plan to expand Alzheimer’s and dementia care and support programs within the Lewisburg area.
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain, leading to a decline in memory, thinking, and behavior. It is the most common cause of dementia and typically affects older adults, although it can occur in younger individuals.
As the disease progresses, individuals may experience confusion, disorientation, difficulty with language and communication, mood swings, and eventually a loss of ability to perform daily tasks.
Alzheimer’s disease has a significant impact on both the affected individuals and their families, as it gradually erodes cognitive abilities and independence.
Sara Murphy, vice president of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter, said the partnership with the Miller Center will, in general, “define what the Alzheimer’s Association is wanting to achieve in the community.”
“A partnership with organizations like the Miller Center has an integrative, collaborative approach to improving the community health outcome,” said Murphy. “What we are embarking on — we will see the impact it has in communities in the months to come.”
Murphy explained that an educator from the Alzheimer’s Association will train one of the staff members at the Miller Center.
“They will learn our curriculum so they can integrate our programming into their everyday schedule,” she said.
Once trained, that person will be able to speak about the warning signs of Alzheimers, the importance of early diagnosis, and will be a point of contact for people who are experiencing warning signs or have had a diagnosis.
“We are in the midst of training one of their staff members within the Wellness 360 Program to provide some education and programs,” Murphy said.
“We are still in conversations as to what this will look like, but we will have some conversations with the Miller Center about what the needs are within the community,” she said.
“We are really looking to transform leadership in Union and Snyder counties as to how they’re addressing Alzheimer’s.
“Having two non-profits embarking on a partnership is a huge deal for the areas that are serviced by The Miller Center,” she said.
“We’ve never had anyone tackling the disease besides us. Now if there are events or community activities, we will have our information integrated.
Ryan McNally, director of The Miller Center’s Community Health Initiatives, said the facility’s model since 2019 is that it is a joint venture of Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger.
“Our mission is to improve the overall health of the community through programs and services,” McNally said.
In this case, he said, that means opportunity aligned with a need.
“Our community (Susquehanna Valley) is aging faster than the state and national average,” he said, adding that in general, there is a lack of resources and understanding when it comes to Alzheimers. And, as Alzheimers and dementia are on the rise.
“We know there is no cure,” he said.
“This collaborative effort will help both organizations deliver much needed aid and resources to individuals living with dementia and their caregivers as we strive to work together to strike out Alzheimers,” said McNally.
“A lot of people think it’s a normal part of aging to develop some sort of dementia,” said McNally. “It’s not ... there are things you can do every day — no matter how old you are — such as focusing on exercise and diet, and ways to keep our brain healthy.”
McNally said he wants people to know The Miller Center is more than just a gym.
“We feel it’s important — as a community center — to offer a well-rounded number of programs.
McNally concluded by saying, “We are excited to partner with The Miller Center to increase the local community’s awareness about dementia, the importance of early detection and the ways we can lower our risk via brain health education.”
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org/pa. For immediate care and support, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.