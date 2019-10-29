Mary Frances Knoebel was diagnosed with breast cancer in January and is wrapping up the last of her radiation treatments. After that she will meet with her oncologist, Victor G. Vogel, MD, Breast Medical Oncology, Medical Oncology, at Geisinger Medical Center, to talk about the next stage of preventive care.
That will likely involve hormone treatments, which Vogel said have no more side effects than oral contraceptives.
“That pill is actually the most important part of the therapy,” he said. “It provides more treatment benefit than does the chemotherapy or the surgery or the radiation. Because it’s every day, for years.”
Knoebel relied on the advice of others who had gone through breast cancer treatment. Her advice:
• Use whatever support is offered.
“My husband really supported me,” she said. “My two boys were wonderful.”
Other family members, friends and acquaintances helped with things like meals and encouragement.
“It takes a village to go through breast cancer,” she said. “Really, it was overwhelming, the love and support I had.”
• “Take one day at a time,” she said. “Enjoy the little things in life.”
She called her sister to share her excitement when her eyebrows grew back after she was done with chemotherapy.
• “Don’t put off your mammogram. Definitely go,” she said. “Mine was routine. I did not feel the lump.”
• Maintain a positive attitude. “Overall, I feel good,” Knoebel said. And as she eyes the end of her radiation treatments, she added, “I’m ready to be finished.”