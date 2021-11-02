Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia have been called cruel diseases, stealing a person’s memory and sense of identity. But while researchers work to understand its cause and treatment, caregivers can still see the person with the disease — sometimes all it takes is patience and a conversation.
Dr. Jessica Ahlum, Neurology of Evangelical, recalled an opportunity to talk with a patient who had been diagnosed with dementia.
“I was able to just sit with her and her daughter, and we had a discussion, at length,” Ahlum said. “She wanted to tell me about different activities she had been involved with recently.”
Doing a standardized exam with a patient is one thing, but spending time engaged in conversation deepens a person’s understanding of the patient.
“Just having a conversation with somebody can bring out a lot more about their real capability as far as cognitive functioning,” Ahlum said.
Understanding Alzheimer’s disease and its causes requires understanding dementia, said Dr. Roshni Samuel, geriatric medicine specialist, UPMC. Dementia is a disorder associated with problems of cognition, or the way we think and behave.
Memory is broken into what we call domains, she said. The four common domains are memory, language, visual-spatial skills and executive functioning, meaning keeping our societal norms and behaviors.
“Dementia occurs when you have problems with one or more of those domains,” Samuel said. “And Alzheimer’s is the most common type of that dementia.”
An age-related disease, Alzheimer’s occurs when there is an abnormal buildup in the brain of two proteins, beta-amyloid protein and Tau, said Dr. Glen Finney, director of the Geisinger Memory and Cognition Program.
“The amyloid is what makes the plaque, and the Tau is what makes the tangles in Alzheimer’s that you hear about,” Finney said.
The two proteins can build up for years before signs of memory loss or changes in thinking become apparent.
“As the disease progresses you can actually have atrophy of the brain in certain regions, such as the hippocampus and the temporal lobes,” Ahlum said.
Risk factors
For most people, the biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is increasing age, Finney said, but there are a number of potentially treatable risk factors, including high blood pressure, midlife depression, hearing loss and high blood sugars. Get them under control, through a healthy diet, good exercise and medical treatment, and lower the risk.
Surprisingly, Alzheimer’s disease is not usually inherited.
“There are only a few rare cases where families will have a dominant version of this disease,” Finney said.
What is much more common is an inherited risk of Alzheimer’s disease — not destiny, but risk, Finney emphasized. The most common risk factor that can be inherited is a protein called APOE.
“That can affect risk, but it’s not a simple risk factor,” Finney said. “So even if one of your parents has that, it doesn’t tell you your risk necessarily.”
Not everyone who has one or even two APOE genes develops Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Mayo Clinic website. “And the disease occurs in many people who don’t even have an APOE e4 gene, suggesting that the APOE e4 gene affects risk but is not a cause.”
When to seek help
Deciding when to seek help for Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia can be tricky. The patient might notice problems with memory and thinking, but more likely informants — family members and friends — notice something amiss.
“A lot of us worry about our memory loss, and we worry about having dementia,” Samuel said. “But researchers have found that most people who present worrying about dementia are more likely to have other problems as opposed to when an informant brings someone in or is worried about the person.”
In making a diagnosis of dementia, doctors look for changes in memory, in thinking ability and in behavior, Finney said. Especially if the changes are gradual, that’s a sign to head to a doctor for testing.
“Now, just because those things are changing doesn’t mean that it’s Alzheimer’s disease,” Finney said. “But it means that you probably should have your doctor look into it.”
“If you’re noticing things like not being able to balance a checkbook or remember recent events, or becoming withdrawn from family gatherings and discussions, things like that can point toward maybe having an evaluation done,” Ahlum said.
Perspective
Nobody wants a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease for themselves or their loved ones, but there are ways to cope, Samuel said. One way is to join the Alzheimer’s Association for tips on dealing with the disease. Another is to take advantage of an early diagnosis to engage the patient in making plans for future care, including appointing a power of attorney (POA).
“I know it sounds scary and morbid, but it actually is important to have made these plans,” she said. “It’s not a doomsday diagnosis. It’s just trying to plan for things, taking a different perspective on things.”
Finney, a board member of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said the group hopes to raise awareness and funding for dementia research similar to that of cancer research, which resulted in medical breakthroughs and extended life expectancies. Attracting “the best and brightest” researchers can lead to novel treatments along with support and training for caregivers.
Like Samuel, he said a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t have to be grim. He recalled a couple he knew who lived in a nursing facility, one in a memory unit and one in assisted living. They managed to see each other daily, even going on some day trips together.
“And that meant something,” he said. “I think, in a tragedy there can be moments of grace. and they are meaningful to people. and I think that’s important to acknowledge, as well.”
