Families trying to help a loved one dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias need to juggle increasing degrees of care as the disease progresses — sometimes to the point of acknowledging when it’s time to seek professional help.
“I’ve heard it more than enough times that somebody felt horribly guilty about placing their loved one in a nursing facility,” said Dr. Karl Ahswede, general surgeon in Hospice and Palliative Medicine, UPMC.
He shared the story of a friend whose mother lived with him but her increasing needs caused havoc in the house, leading to arguments with his wife. He finally made the painful decision to place his mother in a facility where she received the care and oversight she needed. Visiting her shortly afterward, she looked at him and said, “Can you get out of here? I’ve got things to do. I’ve got friends I’m going to go visit.”
“So, he said, I don’t know why I felt so guilty because it turned out to be the best thing for her,” Ahswede said.
Based on updated calculations, an estimated 6.2 million (11.3 percent of) Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. If it is detected in an early stage, doctors usually search for treatable causes of symptoms or ways to lower the risk for further damage to the brain, said Dr. Glen Finney, director of the Geisinger Memory and Cognition Program. They typically recommend monitoring to keep the patient from slipping into a more significant stage for as long as possible.
“I will say, for mild impairment, it’s not absolute destiny that you’ll get a dementia level impairment, but it is high risk, so we follow those people usually yearly,” Finney said. “We want them involved in advanced care planning. Make sure you know who you want as your power of attorney, what your wishes are should you need more advanced care.”
Planning ahead
Ahswede pointed to the FAST (Functional Assessment Staging Test) scale, which shows a fairly predictable process in how Alzheimer’s disease becomes progressively worse.
“It’s quite complicated, and it’s quite individual,” he said.
One challenge is that doctors don’t know the speed at which it’s going to progress. For some people the process occurs over many years, even two decades. Others progress through those stages within a couple of years. Regardless, planning in early stages can lessen the burden of the disease on everyone involved.
“My job as a palliative care doctor is to have a plan for the best-case scenario and a plan for the worst-case scenario,” Ahswede said. “And then take it one day at a time.”
In planning for those scenarios, Ahswede identifies a patient’s goals, which can include where the patient would want to live, and what kind of medical care they would or would not be willing to accept.
“That really dictates the advice that we give and the treatment the patient will receive from that point forward,” Ahswede said.
With a slight chuckle he said he would prefer if everybody who receives a driver’s license would have a discussion like this with their loved ones because we never know when someone will present with dementia — he’s seen the diagnosis in people as young as 45.
“So these discussions are very important to have, and it’s great to have them before the patient becomes incapable of understanding what is being discussed,” he said.
He added that, fortunately, in most cases families have a pretty good notion of what their loved one’s goals are. Still, making what could be life-or-death decisions for somebody else is very challenging, and knowing their wishes can be a great guide and comfort.
Dementia care, stage by stage
With mild dementia, providing good stability and reliable schedules in the home is helpful. Someone should be monitoring medications and just keeping an eye on things, Finney said.
Patients might need help with activities of daily living, especially things like handling finances and other more complicated tasks. Patients sometimes have behavior changes, especially apathy or a lack of drive or interest.
That’s why, Finney said, it’s often best not to ask a dementia patient what they want to do and not to order them what to do. Simply make a statement. Just like you’d say, “Oh, the sun is shining,” say, “Oh, it’s the time we take a shower.” Or that we go to eat, or take our medication.
“Because if you ask them, oftentimes the answer will be ‘No,’” Finney said, “whereas if you just state it as a fact of life, they’re like, ‘Oh, I guess it is time.’”
Once a patient gets past the mild stage of dementia into a moderate stage, more oversight must be considered. Patients often need help with activities of daily living like toileting, showering, medications, etc. By this point, it’s necessary to give up driving.
“For everyone with a progressive dementia like Alzheimer’s disease, eventually driving retirement is required,” Finney said. “It’s not a question of if; it’s a question of when.”
Many patients do well in their own home if they have a strong support system. If not, or if they are in danger of wandering off or accidentally causing harm in the home, they might be better in a memory care unit or skilled nursing facility, depending on the care needed, Finney said.
Once a patient gets to the severe stage of dementia, they need 24/7 care, either in the home with trained family members or caregivers, or in a skilled nursing facility. Problems can include a risk for falls, difficulty with movement and sometimes behavior issues.
“They start misunderstanding who’s who,” Finney said. “It’s really a very significant impairment stage of the disease.”
Reaching end-stage dementia takes a great deal of care because as patients become less able to communicate problems clearly and less capable of self-care, they become at high risk for developing other medical issues that hasten death.
“So it takes really just incredible care to get to end stage,” Finney said. “And that’s where the body starts shutting down. You see very little movement. Patients often aren’t talking anymore. If they are, it’s a word here and there that doesn’t make sense.”
Patients at this stage have lost almost all drive to eat or drink. If a hospice level of care hasn’t already been started, it might be appropriate now.
While doctors acknowledge the despair an Alzheimer’s diagnosis can cause, they typically take a more pragmatic approach to dealing with it.
“I do believe the hope is that whatever disease, be it heart disease, be it cancer, be it anything, we are developing ways in which to support these patients and their families as they go through these very difficult times,” Ahswede said. “And I know there is a great deal of research being done to help from the medical standpoint as far as preventing or even eliminating dementia.”
