Alzheimer’s disease ranges from mild, to moderate, to severe and end-stage. In June, the FDA approved a controversial new treatment called Aduhelm (aducanumab). How much it actually helps people is questionable, said Dr. Glen Finney, director of the Geisinger Memory and Cognition Program — even the most optimistic reports show it slows cognitive decline by about 20 percent. Nonetheless, ongoing research is looking at its effect on the amyloid plaques and Tau proteins that contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. People in very beginning stages could talk to their medical provider for more guidance.
A more proven therapy for mild cognitive impairment is cognitive rehabilitation, usually handled by a speech-language pathologist or an occupational therapist.
“It’s like physical therapy for your brain,” Finney said. “It helps you strengthen your memory, your thinking ability, and it is the thing that’s probably shown the most evidence for helping in mild cognitive impairment. And it’s really safe.”
A class of medicine called Cholinesterase inhibitors (donepezil, rivastigmine and galantamine) can slow the decline of Alzheimer’s progression.
“There are medications that can slow the progression of the process,” said Dr. Karl Ahswede, general surgeon in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, UPMC. “Sometimes it arrests it at the stage where they’re at, but we do know eventually it will break through those medications and they will decline.”
In moderate dementia, a second class of medication, memantine, can help slow the cognitive decline and provide some stability.
