Until researchers learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and its causes, there is no definitive way for people to avoid it. But it might be possible to mitigate the chance of being diagnosed with it by taking care of overall mental and physical health, said Dr. Roshni Samuel, geriatric medicine specialist, UPMC.
“And exercise is probably one of the best things you can do,” she said. “Routine, regular exercise.”
Games and puzzles might not prevent a dementia diagnosis, but they can certainly help keep the brain active. Other good choices are keeping as healthy as possible, taking care of underlying conditions, eating a healthy diet and limiting alcohol, which can affect brain cells, Samuel said.
Once a person is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Dr. Jessica Ahlum, Neurology of Evangelical pointed out that practical strategies like scheduling daily events on a calendar and writing a list of the steps involved in tasks can be helpful.
“Minimizing the complexity of different tasks can be helpful,” she said. “Even reading a newspaper, staying up-to-date on current events and different things like that can be helpful, as well.”
Ahlum also suggested contacting the Area Agency on Aging.
“They are very helpful with determining what aids might be needed in the home or what level of care is going to be required,” she said.
The Alzheimer’s Association has peer support groups that can be especially helpful for caregivers, said Dr. Karl Ahswede, general surgeon in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, UPMC, and hospital social workers are another good resource.
“And then, of course, the palliative care is also very important,” he said. “Fortunately, here in Williamsport we have a pretty robust outpatient palliative care program that can help with individualized treatment for both the patient as well as the caregivers.”
— Cindy O. Herman