With her months-long breast cancer treatment slowly winding down, Mary Frances Knoebel shared the importance of yearly mammograms and the importance of a positive mindset.
Knoebel was diagnosed in January this year after a routine mammogram found a questionable spot. That resulted in an ultrasound, MRIs, surgery, chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatments. She’s about halfway through them now.
“It’s a roller coaster of emotions,” Knoebel said. “No one wants to hear the words, ‘It’s cancerous.’ But it was found early, which was good.”
With a family history of breast cancer — her mother is a 20-year survivor — Knoebel opted for a lumpectomy followed by 16 rounds of chemotherapy and the radiation. Knowing her mother’s experience with breast cancer gave Knoebel hope for her own.
“Believe me, that really helped me get through it,” she said.
Evolution of treatment
Even more encouraging is how much breast cancer treatment has improved.
“I think one of the most important things for patients to understand is, unlike 30 to 40 years ago, surgery today is not how we cure breast cancer,” said Victor G. Vogel, MD, Breast Medical Oncology, Medical Oncology, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Surgery only takes care of cancer in the breast, Dr. Vogel explained. The real potential threat to the life and health of the patient is micro-metastasis, or small microscopic cancer cells that leave the breast even before anyone knows the patient has breast cancer. Those microscopic cells go to three places in the body: the bones, lungs and liver.
“So the treatments that doctors like myself, medical oncologists, give patients are either chemotherapy or hormonal therapy or, in some cases, immunotherapy,” he said. “Those treatments are what cure breast cancer because those treatments don’t treat the breast alone but get into the blood stream, and they go everywhere.”
Positive approach
Also important? Attitude.
“I think that’s very important,” Vogel said, “because in many ways, for our patients with breast cancer, they kind of get what they expect.”
Expect a horrible, debilitating process, and that’s what it might feel like. Approach it with an attitude of maintaining as normal a routine as possible, and the outcome tends to be very good.
“We tell (patients), ‘You’re not a fragile doll,’” Vogel said. “You can go and do those things you usually do. And if they follow that advice, those women usually have very, very good outcomes.”
When chemotherapy caused Knoebel to lose her hair, she opted for a wig.
“I wanted to feel like myself,” she said. “I didn’t want to look sick when I look in the mirror. When I look good, I feel better.”
She rested when she had to, which meant she missed one or two of her son’s high school track meets. But she was there for his graduation, and she shared in her other son’s joy in hunting his first turkey.
“I really tried not to miss things,” she said.
In fact, she corrected herself when talking about good days and bad days.
“You’re going to have good days and not-so-good days,” she said. “I never wanted to say to myself, ‘This is a bad day.’ I tried to stay positive.”
Enduring discomfort
Even today, getting through breast cancer treatment is not without discomfort. Knoebel has a sunburn-like redness from the radiation. She treats it with a cream. She said chemotherapy was “tolerable.” She endured side effects like mouth sores, fatigue and nausea.
“But it was manageable,” she said. “I was very, very fortunate. I had a lot of family and friends to help me.”
In fact, she was overwhelmed by the support, including meals, words of encouragement and more than 100 cards from friends and acquaintances. Even the staff at Geisinger Health Center’s Knapper Clinic, where Knoebel received chemotherapy, was supportive.
“Everyone there was so wonderful. So sweet. So kind and caring,” she said. “They would ask me about me, about my life. Even sometimes a nurse would poke her head in the room and say, ‘I heard you were here. How are you?’
“That really helps with your treatment because you don’t dread it so much if you know you’re going to be taken care of so well.”
Choosing a lumpectomy may seem like less aggressive treatment than a mastectomy, but Vogel stressed: bigger surgery is not better treatment.
“For the vast majority of patients, a lumpectomy is not as disfiguring. A smaller operation has fewer side effects and complications,” Vogel said. “The outcome from lumpectomy and radiation is identical to the outcome with mastectomy.”
Accept assistance
Knoebel treasured being able to talk to other people she knows who have gone through breast cancer treatment. From them she learned the importance of resting and accepting help.
“Take advantage of the help people offer,” she said. “I was so grateful when I didn’t have to cook a meal for my family. They say it takes a village to raise a child … It takes a village to go through breast cancer.”
The word for breast cancer patients today is “Optimism,” Vogel said. “We can treat women with recurrent breast cancer far better than we did 10 years ago.”