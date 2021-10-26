Working with breast cancer every day, doctors and nurses have a unique vantage: they see the initial fear and the months of treatment … followed in most cases by a positive outcome. That’s what enables Andrea Bertram, operations director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services at Evangelical Community Hospital, to concentrate on helping patients through their cancer journey.
She pointed to statistics shared by Dr. John F. Turner, medical director of the Cancer Service Line at Evangelical Community Hospital and clinical co-manager of the Thyra M. Humphreys Center For Breast Health. Stage One breast cancer survival rate is probably around 98 percent, Turner said, and Stage Two is still in the 90s. Even Stage Three breast cancer survival rates are in the 70th percentile.
“What makes us look so deeply at the whole journey is that we are pretty confident,” Bertram said. “You heard the statistics. We can help the patient medically. We can get them the survival rate they’re looking for and help minimize their reoccurrence.”
Care providers understand breast cancer patients’ fear and their need for support throughout their journey.
“A breast cancer diagnosis could be quite challenging for patients,” said Dr. Mohammad Tahir, breast surgeon at UPMC Susquehanna Health, Breast Center, in Williamsport. “Especially when they’re caring for their families or there could be different demands for their job, taking time off and organizing other pressures of day-to-day life, they need support and they need navigation and help.”
At the UPMC Hellman Cancer Center, in Williamsport, a breast cancer support group meets regularly, Tahir said, giving patients an opportunity to learn from others in similar situations.
Traditional support groups can be helpful, but they’re not always what a patient needs.
Everybody is different, said Dr. Rosemary Leeming, breast surgeon and Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer. While acknowledging the value of support groups, she has learned from patients that help can come in many forms.
“There are people that don’t want to be part of a support group,” she said. “They have support from their family or their spouse or their friends and neighbors. and I do think all of those are really valuable.”
She suggests friends should approach a cancer patient and ask how they can help.
“Ask, ‘How can I support you? Tell me what you need,’” Leeming said. “They can be a bit overwhelmed. That has been the message I have gotten back from patients. Groups are great, but they’re not for everybody.”
‘A storm of life’
In the Thyra M. Humphreys Center’s survivorship program, technologists are the first part of a navigation process, working with patients from the moment they have an abnormal mammogram, Bertram said. From there, RN navigators become the liaison between the patient and doctors, radiologists and anyone involved in the patient’s care.
“And then we also have a lay patient navigator who can call that patient, have probably a more down-to-earth conversation with them, and talk about all their needs whether they’re medical or not,” Bertram said. “Whatever their barrier is, we try to help them work through it.”
To that end, Evangelical Community Hospital, in connection with the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, in Lewisburg, has started a “Cook For Your Life! Healthy Cooking for Cancer Patients” video series. Doctors and local celebrities demonstrate healthy cooking ideas for cancer survivors and organizers hope to make it a yearly event.
Turner pointed out that, in addition to battling breast cancer, patients are dealing with family, financial and personal issues. At the Thyra M. Humphreys Center, all breast cancer patients are assessed to see if they would benefit from professional counseling.
“From an overall standpoint, what we have to recognize as providers is that when we enter into that relationship with a patient that’s been diagnosed with breast cancer, we’re interacting with someone who is in a definite storm of life,” Turner said.
Leeming echoed that concept, acknowledging the challenge in finding the best way to help each patient in their own unique situation.
“What I would say is that everybody is different,” she said. “I do think that support is really beneficial, but it has to be what the patient wants.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com