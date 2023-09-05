Environmental Nutrition
Breakfast may be the least popular meal of the day.
Hunger, time, motivation — whatever it is — there is plenty of research that suggests breaking the nightly fast is healthier than skipping it altogether.
Still, it can be a challenge! And, let’s face it, American breakfast foods are generally not ideal.
We favor foods like processed meats (bacon, sausage), pastries, and high sugar cereals.
Though we also welcome better choices, such as fruits, whole grain breads and cereals, the American breakfast is very limited.
If you’re ready to improve the quality of your a.m. repast, we’ve got you covered with tools and tips to help you build a better breakfast.
Why breakfast?
Breakfast is recommended as an important component of a nutritionally optimal diet by governments and health and nutrition organizations internationally.
Regular breakfast consumption is associated with higher intakes of micronutrients, like vitamins and minerals, a healthier diet that includes fruits and vegetables, and less snacks, sweets, and sugary beverages.
It also fuels the body and brain and regulates hunger, which can reduce snacking during the day and has been associated with decreased risk of obesity.
What to eat
Ideally, breakfast would include a variety of whole, minimally processed foods from all the food groups.
Research shows that eating proteins (fish, poultry, eggs are okay occasionally), healthy fats (olive oil, avocado, nuts and nut butters), and fiber-rich foods (fruits, vegetables, whole grains) can satisfy hunger longer, which may cut down the urge to snack later in the day.
Keep in mind that even if you don’t include this variety of foods in the morning, you have the rest of the day to fill them in.
Just be sure to minimize ultra-processed breakfast cereals, pastries and meats, like sausage and bacon. Save them for occasional breakfast treats.
Simple breakfast ideas
Get started with these simple, doable solutions.
n Leftovers. Make extra servings when preparing any meal to pack up for a grab and go breakfast.
n Toast toppers. A slice of whole grain bread, English muffin, or bagel half can host instant, nutritious toppers such as nut butters, sliced fruit, 100% fruit spread, avocado or tomato.
n Fillers. Whole grain pita and tortillas are easy to stuff or roll with hard-boiled or scrambled egg, canned chicken and tuna, and veggies, like spinach, tomato and mushrooms. Add salsa, mustard, yogurt, herbs and spices to taste.
n Overnighters. Most whole grain, including oats, quinoa and barley, can be soaked in liquid (milk of choice, water, broth) while you sleep. In the morning, top with fresh or dried fruit, nuts, cinnamon — or go savory and top with chopped frozen, canned or fresh vegetables, and protein, like tofu, egg or lean sliced meats.
n Bowls. Assemble a bowl of Greek yogurt or low-fat cottage cheese and add two to three sweet or savory additions, like black beans, fruit, vegetables, nuts, granola or muesli.
n Blenders. It’s better to eat whole ingredients, but when it comes to a quick-to-make, easy to grab meal, whirl together fruit, veggies, nut butter, seeds, and plant or dairy milk or yogurt and call it a day.