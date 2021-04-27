A U.S. study seems to verify what local doctors are seeing: a connection between children’s binge eating and an increase in social media use during the pandemic.
“Children between the ages of 9 and 11 in the U.S. who have more screen time are more likely to develop binge eating disorder (BED) one year later,” according to a CNN report on the University of California, San Francisco, study. “Each hour spent on social media was linked to a 62% higher risk of binge eating disorder one year later, while each hour spent watching television or movies was linked with a 39% higher risk, the study found.”
Dr. Jennifer Hosterman, medical director of the Pediatric Weight Management Program at Geisinger, said data is not yet available because the pandemic is ongoing, but she’s seen trends of childhood obesity increasing.
“The absence of regular school attendance has been a big issue. Kids do much better in structured routines,” she said. “I’m a weight management specialist, so I see kids primarily for this issue. We certainly have seen an uptick in concerns from primary care doctors as well as patients and families themselves that this is going to negatively affect kids in the long run.”
Dr. Robin Spangler, UPMC Primary Care — Lewisburg, is new to the Lewisburg practice but is aware of the problems of obesity.
“I have read that there’s an increase not just in kids but in the whole population,” she said.
Food selection can make a difference, said Matthew Wolcott, MD, primary care physician at Family Medicine of Evangelical — Middleburg and Mifflinburg.
“Especially within a society such as ours that has many foods that are calorie-rich and nutrition-poor, we often see trends that reflect increasing levels of pediatric type 2 diabetes, hypertension, liver disease, and joint problems as well as pain,” he said.
Contributing factors
Along with more screen time, other factors can contribute to childhood obesity problems.
Without a structured school routine some kids now lack access to healthy meals that might not be available at home, whether due to low income, a disruption of household income due to the pandemic, or even poor choices on the part of the parents.
When schools are closed, kids also miss out on gym class, school sports and even the simple acts of walking through hallways, up and down stairs, and to and from bus stops.
“That lack of structure has led to, for some kids, never-ending video games, midday wakeups, poor quality sleep, less activity and poorer eating habits,” Hosterman said. “We’ve seen a lot of referrals for abrupt weight gain that can a lot of times be linked back to right when the pandemic started.”
She pointed out that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization recommend at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day for kids but pre-pandemic data shows only about one in five of them were getting that much. It’s logical to presume that statistic has likely worsened.
“At six years and up every child should have at least 30 minutes of activity, with more intense activity such as running or jungle gym activities for at least an hour a few days per week (per organizations such as JAMA),” Wolcott said. “That’s not a limit by any means. If kids enjoy playing more than let them burn off that energy and extra stress.”
Tips
Pandemic or not, childhood obesity is a multi-faceted problem that requires a multi-faceted approach.
“Not just social media, but sitting in front of any kind of screen — television, video games, whatever — is a detriment if done excessively,” Spangler said. “So I think parents should limit screen time. Obviously, school time is excluded. But I think outside of school time parents should limit it.”
While it’s easy to see that screen time doesn’t require much in the way of calorie burning, it might actually be worse than simply sitting and reading or playing a game. Spangler read a study that found the metabolic rate of people watching television was lower than those sitting and doing some other activity.
“Also, you’re kind of distracted and you eat absent-mindedly when you’re sitting in front of a screen,” she said. “So one thing I’d recommend is limiting eating to a specific place, not sitting in front of the TV or computer or on the phone.”
Both kids and adults can eat out of boredom.
“So parents can stress that kids should make sure they’re actually hungry before they eat, and then if they are going to have a snack, have it be something healthy rather than chips or cookies or ice cream,” Spangler said, adding that fruit, cheese and peanut butter can be good choices. “Something that has nutritional value to it.”
Even a glass of water can reduce hunger; a lot of times people think they’re hungry when they’re actually thirsty, Spangler said.
Be involved and set an example, Wolcott said.
“Also, do not let your children bully you into buying them junk food or skipping exercise,” he said. “You are the one who has the vehicle, pays for food, and puts the roof over their head, and you are the one with control and the responsibility to provide the best for them.”
Hosterman recommended parents should try to make physical activity fun.
“It doesn’t have to be labeled as exercise,” she said. “It can be running outside under the sprinkler when it’s warm outside. It can be playing hopscotch. It can be playing a pickup game of basketball. Kids love to have fun, and the more fun they’re having the more likely they’re apt to keep doing something.”
Include kids in everyday activities like grocery shopping, washing the car, taking care of the family pet, even carrying laundry up and down the steps.
Families can also create fun competitions with fitness trackers, seeing who can meet their steps goal every day or who can get the most steps by the end of the day.
Kids just not excited about physical activity? They may enjoy swimming at Grandma’s house, going on a family hike, walking around at a local zoo, even playing an active video game — anything that gets them moving can help them build strong bodies and feel better. Sometimes they just need a nudge in the right direction.
“Most kids really enjoy being outside and being active once they are sort of ‘unplugged’ and away from the screen,” Hosterman said. They’re not unlike adults who are reluctant to go to the gym but always glad when they do. “Sometimes it’s a matter of helping kids to get there.”
