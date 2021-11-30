When people are missing a family member during the holidays, traditionally fun, family activities turn into painful experiences. How can they cope?
A woman in one of Andrea Runkle’s bereavement sessions said that at her first Christmas after her husband’s death, what her children missed was finding a potato peeler in their stockings.
“The husband had a tradition every year where he put a peeler or a whisk or something in their stockings, and then they knew that was the role they played in helping to make the family meal,” said Runkle, MSW, a social worker for Hospice of Evangelical. “That was his funny little thing he did because he was the jokester in the family.”
The wife loved that tradition, but didn’t do it, feeling she couldn’t replace her husband’s role. Only later did she discover the kids really missed the quirky family custom. With Runkle’s help, they talked about ways to continue it.
“I think the first step is just being able to talk about it and find out how you want to move forward with the holidays,” Runkle said.
Family members grieve on different levels — husband, child, aunt, uncle, etc. All, however, can benefit from sitting down and talking about their loss rather than ignoring the “pink elephant in the room,” she said.
The holiday season is a time when people celebrate joyful family traditions together, said Jennifer Yarnell, PhD, Geisinger, adding that the pandemic has forced us to change aspects of our lifestyles, and that even extends to grieving families.
“Especially this year, when the pain is particularly raw given the pandemic and the grief that people and families are going through, what I have suggested to a number of people I work with is temporarily changing or creating a new tradition to honor a lost family member,” Yarnell said.
Engaging in traditional activities might intensify grief, so families might want to create new traditions, she said, noting that renewal is also part of the holiday season.
“I have noticed with the patients I have suggested this to, it has been very helpful because the family traditions they had before are entirely too painful,” she said.
There are no rules to grieving, said Ashley Stensland, CVA, volunteer and bereavement coordinator, UPMC. Each person has to grieve in their own way.
“The biggest thing is allowing yourself to say No to things and not feeling obligated, giving yourself the space and permission to stay home if that’s what’s right for you,” she said.
Sometimes we continue traditions simply because we’ve always done them. This might be a good time to decide which customs are truly meaningful and which can be discarded, Stensland said.
“Change your expectations,” she said. “Just know things will look different, and it’s okay to start new traditions, organically, as it feels right to you and your family.”
It’s a matter of accepting the change that has entered a person’s life, Runkle said.
“Yes, it’s a happy time of year, but we’re allowed to be sad,” she said.
Being sad, it’s tempting to isolate, like another woman in Runkle’s bereavement session. Grieving multiple losses, she decided to stay home alone during her first holiday.
“People feel like they want to sleep the holidays away. What they don’t realize is, no matter how much you try to pretend they’re not going to come, they’re still going to,” Runkle said. “We can’t hibernate through them, so to speak.”
The woman who stayed home that first year realized that hadn’t helped, so she found a way to carry on her loved ones’ memories, including wrapping up her mother’s treasured Christmas ornaments and gifting them to family members.
Other families might want to make a Memory Stocking or a Memory Box for people to write down and share memories of a missing loved one.
Honoring the loss
Finding a different way to celebrate the holidays and honor the loss of a loved one is as varied as the individuals who are grieving.
Runkle mentioned a group of cousins who honored their grandmother by filling and sending boxes to children in different countries, something she had done for years. People can light a candle every night, make their loved one’s favorite meal or play their favorite music. Even buy a gift they would have given that person then donate it, Runkle said.
At the same time, Stensland said, some relationships were difficult. Some deceased family members didn’t have strong family ties. Their loved ones may still grieve, but they can’t necessarily forget the bad times.
“I do think it’s important to note that when family members can talk about the hard memories, not just the fun and wonderful memories, that is when many people feel comforted,” she said. “Knowing all the hard, emotional feelings that they are feeling are valid.”
Whenever possible, surround yourself with people who give you unconditional support, Yarnell said. It’s not necessarily a matter of surviving but of “moving through” the holidays with the people you trust. With those people, change whatever holiday traditions you need to change.
“Bundle up and go for a hike,” Yarnell said. “Go bowling. Go for a day trip. If you have an artificial tree, go out and cut a tree.”
Decorate a poinsettia instead of a tree. Take a trip. Go to a water park for the day.
“It’s making a change, even if it’s just for this year,” Yarnell said, “because any of those traditions you have done in the past can be incredibly triggering.”
Conflicting emotions
“They can laugh and be sad,” Stensland said. “They can enjoy themselves and be sad. Those emotions are not mutually exclusive.”
It can help to just let go of expectations, to be willing to settle for less-than-perfect.
“We have a saying in support group: Perfect is the enemy of good,” Runkle said. “If you’re so fixated on continuing what always was, or on making everything perfect for everybody else, you’re missing all the good parts that happened along the way.”