We all feel sad from time to time. Some — or many — of us have even experienced depression. But how do you know when what’s going on is more than just feeling down or overwhelmed and when it’s time to seek out professional help? and if you do decide to look for help, where do you even begin?
“The feeling of depression and being clinically depressed are different,” explained Lisa D. Reynolds, behavioral health therapist, UPMC in North Central Pa.
“Major depression, or clinical depression, is a medical illness that affects the brain,” she continued.
In order to diagnose major depression, Reynolds said one or more of the following symptoms must be present for at least two weeks:
- Feeling of depressed mood or loss of interest in things one used to enjoy lasting almost 24 hours and occurring every day.
- Appetite disturbance with weight loss or gain.
- Poor sleeping or sleeping excessively.
- Feeling restless or slowed down.
- Feelings of worthlessness or inappropriate guilt.
- Problems concentrating or making decisions.
- Recurrent thoughts of death or suicide or specific plan to take your life.
In addition to experiencing these symptoms for two weeks, said Reynolds, those symptoms have to cause significant impairment in any important area of your life — relationships, work, school, etc.
“If these persist beyond two weeks, it is time to contact your physician,” said Reynolds.
“We all have instances or periods of time where we feel down, sad, or even a little hopeless,” said Dr. Steve Craig, a Geisinger licensed psychologist,.
“These are, of course, normal feelings to have that tend to come and go with time or are alleviated with different kinds of coping strategies like engaging in pleasurable activities, talking to loved ones, engaging in all different forms of self-care that are meaningful and enlivening for an individual.”
“When thinking about normal episodes of sadness, these times can often be related to what’s going on in our lives, like receiving some difficult news, losing a loved one or pet, experiencing stress at work, difficulties in relationships, being exposed to distressing events via the news and/or social media. Often times feeling sad or down is a healthy and natural reaction to have to these difficult situations,” Craig explained. “And when we’re talking about major depression, these episodes can also be triggered by or made worse by these types of events, but also, with a depressive disorder, sometimes there really isn’t an easily identifiable trigger or source of it.”
Major depression, according to Craig, can sometimes be more of a chronic struggle for someone or even an experience more biological and related to neurochemical issues in the brain and overall nervous system.
Treating Depression
Dr. Anthony S. Ragusea, Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, Psychology of Evangelical said starting with your primary care physician is a good place to begin, but patients should be aware of the limited scope of a medical doctor’s knowledge of mental health.
“Physicians are tasked to treat problems medically,” he explained. “This can lead to patients being diagnosed with depression who aren’t really depressed, necessarily.”
“I’m not accusing them of malpractice, I’m just explaining this is how it works in the real world,” he said. “Physicians don’t have a lot of training in diagnosing mental health disorders so they’re going off limited information and training.”
And while sometimes medications are necessary, it’s not a given that depression equals medication.
Ragusea believes that the industry has been “marketing the heck out of this stuff “for decades.
“Turn on the TV and it’s guaranteed you’ll see pills for various mental health problems,” he said.”So people think it’s that easy. It just feeds into our desire for easy solutions to complicated problems.”
Ragusea added, “Meds do work, but they don’t work for as many people as we tend to think they do. There is research that suggests a combo of psychotherapy and antidepressant meds — and that outcome is better than either by itself.”
Rarely in his experience is an anti-depressant alone sufficient to help people’s problems, he said.
Therapy
“So while some of those coping strategies I mentioned before are necessary and can certainly be very helpful for people with a depressive disorder, more professional or intensive help is often needed,” said Craig.
“I think depression becomes increasingly concerning when we see that a loved one is struggling to keep up with their daily lives,” explained Craig.
“It could mean having uncharacteristic difficulties with work or going to school, keeping up with demands that weren’t necessarily problematic before issues with depression came about,” he explained. “This could even be circumstances like having difficulty keeping up with daily hygiene like regular showering/bathing, cleaning, or situations where a loved one is isolating themselves more frequently.”
If we see our loved ones struggling, it’s important to step in sooner rather than later.
“It’s always concerning when loved ones express or show signs of any thoughts or actions towards harming themselves or others,” Craig said. “These are certainly instances where it’s best to help a loved one get connected to mental health treatment.”
That treatment may include talk therapy or, if necessary, medication. And, sometimes, both.
“In my experience, the most effective treatment for a depressive illness has been a combination of antidepressant medication, and psychotherapy,” said Reynolds. “Studies are also finding that regular exercise, especially cardio, helps promote positive feelings and helps rewire the brain.”
Reynolds said she understands some people’s reluctance to taking medications, and doesn’t want that to deter anyone from seeking help.
“I know that many people are fearful of medication or may take a lot of other medications already,” she said.
In those cases, there are some therapeutic strategies that can be helpful.
“These can be difficult to employ when you have no energy, motivation, or interest in doing anything,” Reynolds said.
But, she said, it’s important to try because therapist can help coach and support you while you make these adaptations in your life.”.
In addition to getting enough exercise and eating well, Reynolds suggested anyone struggling try to think about establishing a routine.
“Establishing a daily routine to give you structure helps a lot,” she said. “Setting small goals that are attainable helps you feel that you are being productive. Doing something new that challenges you increased your dopamine which increases pleasure feelings.”
She encourages anyone struggling to push themselves to engage in social, recreational, vocational, educational, and family activities to resist the urge to isolate, stay in bed, and disengage from life,” she said. “This will worsen your feelings of depression.”
“I’m not a medical doctor, so I certainly don’t want to provide any medical advice here,” Craig said. “In my experience, however, there are people who can be successfully treated without the use of medication. Sometimes therapy, increased support, making certain life changes, and using other coping strategies and techniques could be enough for some people.”
If you think you might need help, but aren’t sure where to begin to find someone to talk to, you’re not alone. It can be difficult to find a therapist or psychologist/psychiatrist, especially now that so many more people are seemingly struggling as a result of the disruption of their lives, jobs and more thanks to COVID.
Still, don’t give up hope.
“The good news is depression can be treated in many different ways,” said Craig. “There are many therapists who are trained in treating depression, as this is one of the most common concerns that mental health providers treat individuals for today.”
There are different kinds of therapy that have been shown to be effective in supporting and treating people struggling with depression.
“In addition to the various different kinds of therapy, there are different kinds of services that people can participate in,” noted Craig. “Some people prefer individual one on one therapy with a professional. However, people with depression can also be effectively treated in a group therapy setting.”
Sometimes being with others who have similar struggles increase people’s sense of hope, common humanity, and sense of social support.
“Some people also feel more comfortable with loved ones participating in their treatment for depression, so getting connected with family therapy services or having loved ones join in therapy could be a helpful option as well,” he continued.
Where to go
“When someone’s symptoms are severe and impacting their ability to function in daily life and/or are life threatening, then their safety is of the utmost importance and going to the local emergency department or contacting a local crisis resource may be needed to connect that person with more urgent and/or intensive mental health treatment,” said Craig. “These all may also be instances where involving medical professionals such as a psychiatrist or other qualified medical doctor is necessary.”
“For the overwhelming majority of people who have mental health problems, their first contact for mental health care is through a primary care physician,” said Ragusea. “They know them, trust them, and depending on what I need the doctor will point them in the right direction.”
Sometimes, that decision could end up biasing the rest of the treatment, because doctors are going to treat your problem medically and many times a patient is never sent elsewhere for treatment of emotional problems.
“If you think you’re struggling with a psychological problem, emotional problem, start by going to see a mental health professional — not a psychiatrist, go to a psychologist or master level counselor of sort,” said Ragusea.
Marriage and family therapists and mental health professionals have much more training as to what is due to a potential medical condition and what mental health conditions go deeper. However, whatever you do, do not hesitate to seek help.