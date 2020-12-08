When Bill Pepperman, 62, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and after Cindy Pepperman, 60, suffered a heart attack two years ago and was diagnosed as pre-diabetic, the Linden couple realized they needed help to transition to a healthier lifestyle. Geisinger’s Diabetes Prevention Program did just that, even though the class had to switch to conference calls after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted social gatherings.
“They have been fantastic,” Cindy said.
“It helped me in a way that I can better understand what triggers things for diabetes,” Bill said, adding that they now read labels on the food they buy.
“We know what to buy and what not to buy,” Cindy said, adding, “Well, kind of. We’re still learning.”
The couple has learned to choose healthier vegetables rather than the starchy ones they grew up on. They buy no-salt-added foods, have learned about carbohydrates, healthy fats and how to roast vegetables like cauliflower and season it with different flavor combinations.
“Oh my goodness,” Cindy said. “We love it.”
“It’s delicious,” Bill agreed. “As a snack or a meal.”
Bill is still trying to transition from drinking sugary sodas to water, the couple has learned to split a restaurant meal or take half home, and Cindy has developed a new taste for tomatoes, onions and cucumbers on hoagies.
“We’ve come a long way,” Cindy said. “We both lost weight with this program.”
“Oh, yeah,” Bill said. “I feel good.”
Along with the roughly half-hour educational sessions, Bill and Cindy are contacted monthly by a health care coach who answers questions and offers encouragement. Pointing out the emphasis on diabetes prevention, Cindy recommended the program for anyone with a family history of diabetes, even if they haven’t been diagnosed with the condition.
“What’s helpful is supporting each other (in the class),” Bill said. “Personally, I would say, reach out. If you’re hesitant, reach out.”
“I am so sad it’s going to be over on Thursday,” Cindy said, adding that she and Bill are looking into more classes. “We absolutely loved it.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com