A stroke begins when a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel causes a lack of oxygen to the brain. The National Institute of Health estimates that 795,000 Americans are affected by stroke each year. It can result in death of brain cells and can lead to temporary or permanent damage and, sometimes, death.
“Stroke can happen to anyone. However, individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, advanced age, a family history of stroke, and a history of smoking have an elevated risk,” said Dr. Stuart Olinsky, neurology, UPMC in North Central Pa.
At the first sign of a stroke, Dr. Varum Pulakanti, director of Outpatient Vascular Nuerology, Geisinger said that you — or someone who is with you — should call 911 immediately. A stroke is a medical emergency and EMTs can begin testing and treatment while you’re in the ambulance. He adds that acting quickly to get help is extremely important and greatly improves the chances for a better recovery.
When you arrive at the hospital, Pulakanti said the first test that will be performed is a CAT scan of the brain. Additional tests will likely be ordered and may include blood work, an MRI and electrocardiogram. These will help to determine the cause, location, and amount of damage caused by the stroke.
Some patients are candidates to receive a concentrated blood thinner known as Tenectaplase to potentially open “clogged” arteries. In the first 24 hours after stroke onset, patients can also be a candidate to undergo a procedure where surgeons place a small catheter into the arteries in the neck or brain with the goal of manually restoring blood flow.
Carotid Artery Disease affects the carotid arteries in your neck — you have one on each side of your nect. They are the major deliverers of blood to the brain. Similar to coronary artery disease, plaque can build up on the walls of the carotid arteries causing them to narrow. As the narrowing worsens and clots form, there is a risk that the clots will break off and enter the brain causing a stroke.
The only possible warning sign of CAD is that a patient may experience a “mini- stroke.” This occurs when symptoms appear for a short period of time and then stop, seemingly causing no damage. Letting your doctor know of such an episode could lead to having an ultrasound to determine if there are any arterial blockages present. and it could, ultimately, save your life.
For patients with a carotid blockage of less than 80% and no previous history of stroke or other medical issues, the treatment is often conservative management. This could include smoking cessation, taking a baby aspirin every day or starting a statin cholesterol pill to slow down the growth of plaque which will reduce stroke risk.
Monitoring will, of course, continue and “at “80% blockage we do recommend surgery because at that point the risk of surgery becomes less than the risk of stroke,” said Benjamin Keyser, DO, Vascular Surgeon Heart and Vascular of Evangelical.
Historically, Keyser said, surgical treatment has consisted of implanting a stent in the carotid artery in much the same way heart stents are inserted, through the groin. A new treatment has been developed during the last decade — TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. The new procedure involves making a small incision just above the collarbone to access the arteries. He cites the advantages of the TCAR procedure as causing less bleeding, a lower risk of stroke during (the procedure) and fewer injuries to nerves in the neck. Additionally, he said, “the procedure time has been cut in half and general anesthesia is not used; it’s similar to what is used for a colonoscopy.” The procedure has been studied extensively and has been shown to be as effective long-term as the previous methods of treatment.
Following a stroke, survivors will typically work with their care team on the prevention of any future events. This might include using medications such as antiplatelet agents or anticoagulants, managing risk factors like high blood pressure and/or high cholesterol and incorporating lifestyle modifications for healthy behaviors.
“Stroke survivors with any deficits related to physical conditioning — strength, stamina, movement — as well as speech, balance, and coordination can benefit from physical and occupational rehabilitation” recommends UPMC’s Dr. Olinsky.
This can include things as simple as staying well hydrated to more challenging feats such as smoking cessation, adding 3-5 days of moderate-intensity exercise, weight loss and a heart-healthy diet.
Dr. Pulakanti has found “that the patients that have done the best in terms of lowering their stroke risk are those that successfully make positive changes to their lifestyles. Ultimately, stroke is not something that can be solved by any one medication or treatment. It takes a lifelong commitment to focusing on one’s own well-being.”