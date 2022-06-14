Nearly 1.6 billion people worldwide are suffering from hearing loss and two Valley doctors saying there are ways to deal with hearing issues.
Hearing loss can occur at any stage in life and there are ways to protect yourself from speeding up the natural process of loss that comes with age, according to Krystal G. Decker, AuD, CCC-A, Audiologist Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, Lewisburg, and Carly Magill, AuD, Otolaryngology, of UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania.
“Hearing loss can affect people of all ages and affects about 50 million Americans’ day-to-day lives,” Magill said. “Our environments are full of many sounds every day. But some sounds can be harmful to our ears, even if only exposed for a brief period. Loud sounds cause hair cell damage and can have a permanent effect on our hearing, causing what is known as noise-induced hearing loss.”
“One in three individuals between 65 and 74 will experience some sort of hearing loss,” Decker said. While loss is a part of the aging process, it is not automatic and there are steps people can take to protect their ability to hear.
Magill said there are many reasons a person can experience hearing loss, “Your ear is made up of three parts, the outer ear, the middle ear and the inner ear.”
Continuing, she said, “There is hearing loss that involves the outer and middle ear, which is known as conductive hearing loss. The most common reasons for a conductive hearing loss are build-up of ear wax, or cerumen, blocking sound from entering the ear canal and fluid behind the ear drum, or what is commonly referred to as an ear infection. Other causes can include a perforation, or small hole in the eardrum and eustachian tube dysfunction. Conductive hearing loss can sometimes be treated with use of medications or procedures such as cerumen removal.”
“Hearing loss that involves the inner ear is known as sensorineural hearing loss and is typically more of a permanent hearing loss,” she said. Sensorineural hearing loss is caused by damage to the hair cells in the inner ear. This damage can be a result of loud noise exposure, normal aging, genetics, medication side effects, and illnesses,” she added.
There are a number of steps anyone can take to limit hearing loss. Decker said the first is to be mindful of loud noises. And, she added, these are easier to identify since there is more awareness about the harm of noise exposure today.
“Our environments are full of many sounds every day. But some sounds can be harmful to our ears, even if only exposed for a brief period. Loud sounds cause hair cell damage and can have a permanent effect on our hearing, causing what is known as noise-induced hearing loss.”
For example, anyone who works at a location where they are exposed to persistent loud noises should wear some form of ear protection.
Decker said younger people should also be aware of the volume on their iPhones when listening to music. They may need to turn it down.
“Loud music in cars when people drive around with loud stereos blasting can be damaging,” she said. Likewise, “If someone around you can hear your music from your earbuds then it is probably too loud.”
Magill said increased usage of personal devices is adding to the problem.
“More individuals are being exposed to unsafe levels of sound and at younger ages,” she said. “Other common sounds that can be dangerous to our hearing include fireworks, target shooting or hunting, attending loud concerts, working around machinery.”
“Another common cause of hearing loss is a family predisposition. This (kind of loss) is unavoidable and can occur whether you protect your hearing or not. Aging itself does not cause hearing loss: there are many individuals in their 80’s and 90’s with normal hearing.”
Decker said sudden hearing loss is rare, but if anyone experiences it, they should see a doctor immediately.
“The sooner a person is seen the more likely of recovering,” she said.
Decker said babies born with hearing loss do not always have a permanent loss. However, she noted, “Intervention is important to get right away to restore the hearing.”
Hearing aids
“People are more acceptable to hearing aids,” Decker said. “They are made smaller and more discreet and are technologically advanced.”
“I think that with people wearing earbuds more often, things are moving in the direction of people wanting to try hearing aids if needed.”
Magill agreed hearing aids have come a long way.
“Hearing aids have advanced and now have “smart” technology built in,” she said. “Options include hearing aids that double as headphones that can sync to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth so that you can listen to music, talk with loved ones, watch tv shows and hear directions from your car’s GPS system.”