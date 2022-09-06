Medical experts in the valley said the latest outbreak of monkeypox requires caution, but everyone should live their lives as normal.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported no monkeypox deaths from this outbreak in 18,417 cases in the U.S.— only 531 of those cases were in Pennsylvania.
“Despite the fact that the numbers have been going up and up throughout the world and the country, the risk to the general population is pretty low,” said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases for Geisinger. “Getting the virus requires close physical contact for a period of time. You definitely don’t need to worry about things like going to the grocery store. There’s no reason to hit the panic button.”
While some early symptoms may resemble COVID-19, monkeypox is not as infectious as COVID, explained Marie Pizzorno, professor of biology at Bucknell University who has taught virology for more than 25 years
“The chances of getting infected is pretty low for most people just going about their everyday lives,” said Pizzorno. “If you bump up against someone at the grocery store or share air with them, that’s not how you’re going to get monkeypox. It requires prolonged skin-to-skin contact.”
There have been 49,974 global cases of monkeypox during this outbreak with 15 total deaths.
Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but sexual activity can easily spread the virus due to prolonged skin-to-skin contact, experts said. Monkeypox can spread in a variety of ways: person-to-person contact, direct touch of an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluid; through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact; by touching items such as clothing, towels, or bed linens that have come into contact with the infectious rash or body fluids; and pregnant women can also spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.
“In general, monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash is completely healed and a fresh skin layer has formed. The incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days. Illness typically lasts two to four weeks,” said John F. Devine, vice president of medical affairs, Evangelical Community Hospital.
Watching monkeypox
Pizzorno said virologists and public health officials have been concerned about monkeypox spreading to humans and filling the gap where smallpox used to be.
Monkeypox is a member of the pox virus family. The other major human pathogen in that family is smallpox, an often deadly virus that was eradicated from the human population in 1980 through a vigorous vaccine campaign, said Pizzorno.
“Because we stopped vaccinating everybody for smallpox, that left a place for another pox virus to enter the human population,” she said. “Now we have a population that has never seen any of the pox viruses. People have worried that this is a place where monkeypox can move into.”
Pizzorno said the disease, while named after monkeys is not likely to have originated in monkeys, but rather in rats, mice and rodents. There have been sporadic outbreaks, including the spreading of monkeypox in the U.S. from prairie dogs in 2003.
“Even though cases of monkeypox are increasing worldwide, it is not a new virus,” said Devine. “Researching the history of the virus shows it was first identified in 1970, in mostly African countries. In 2003, the first monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa was in the United States.”
Few sporadic cases
Devine said to date there have only been a few sporadic cases in the region.
“As health care professionals, we encourage people who think they may have had contact with monkeypox to prevent further spread by limiting contact with others during the incubation timeframe for the virus — five to 21 days is the range provided by the World Health Organization,” said Devine. “At Evangelical, we have been preparing for the potential appearance of monkeypox. Our clinical teams have been briefed with necessary information about the condition and are at the ready to care for and treat patients as needed.”
Understanding the condition is key. Raising awareness of risk factors and educating people about the measures they can take to reduce exposure to the virus is the main prevention strategy for monkeypox, he said.
There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox viral infections. However, monkeypox and smallpox are genetically similar which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox viral infections, said Devine.
“Currently an antiviral such as tecovirimat or TPOXX may be recommended for people who are likely to get severely ill, which includes people who may have weakened immune systems,” said Devine. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who may be more likely to get monkeypox.
The CDC reports that people considered more likely to get monkeypox include people who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox; people who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox; people who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox; and people whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses.
‘Handful of cases’
Martin said Geisinger has seen “a handful of cases,” but most cases in the United States have been reported in urban areas.
“Be conscious of the problem, but don’t lose sleep over it,” said Martin. “If you think you may be at risk or you’re around someone who you think has it, take some measures to try to prevent infection. If you develop an infection, go to your doctor and (then) help prevent it from (infecting) other people.”
Geisinger got a shipment of 100 vaccine doses last week, but anticipates getting more in the future, said Martin.
“Anyone who has been exposed should come in and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Martin. “That could be anyone in the public or health care workers. It could also be people who consider themselves high risk.”
Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, said he has seen about three cases involving people engaged in high-risk activity. UPMC Central PA has 100 doses of vaccines prioritized for high-risk individuals.
“This is not COVID,” said Goldman. “It doesn’t spread easily. It doesn’t land people in the hospital. I expect we’ll see more cases, I expect we’ll see a continued outbreak for a bit. It won’t be anywhere near the outbreak we had with COVID. I don’t think it will be a danger to the general public.”
If a person is not in a high-risk job or lifestyle, their chances are pretty low of coming in contact with monkeypox, said Goldman.