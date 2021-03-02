When the hotline at Transitions rings, counselors are ready to help with any number of domestic abuse situations in Union, Snyder and Northumberland Counties. That hotline has been busier as the pandemic adds its own stress to already tense situations.
“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone,” said Mae-Ling Kranz, chief executive officer at Transitions. “Stay-at-home orders, loss of employment, lack of childcare, schools closing or going virtual, and ultimately the potential of becoming ill with COVID-19 has resulted in significant increases in stressors in our daily lives.”
In a society where domestic abuse has spawned its own awareness months — January is National Stalking Awareness Month, February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month — the pandemic was bound to affect people living in high-risk homes.
“We know the pandemic is just wreaking havoc for everybody,” said Lisa Eroh, outreach coordinator for Transitions. “You now have individuals, especially during the lockdown from March to June, who were in dangerous situations but, because of the lockdown, weren’t able to get somewhere safe to give us a call. They were behind locked doors with their abuser and really weren’t able to get anywhere safe to get help.”
As chilling as it is to think of adults in abusive homes, it’s even more heart-wrenching to know children, already helpless, are forced to stay home during pandemic shutdowns.
“Kids are now behind closed doors with abusers 24/7 instead of going to school where teachers and administrators can call Childline to keep those kiddos safe,” Eroh said. “We were seeing the concern of educators in not being able to keep an eye on those kids who were at high risk for violence in the home. It’s really been difficult for those kids because their safe haven was school.”
“The circumstances of the pandemic have created an environment where victims have been forced to spend more time with their abusers, further isolating them from extended family, friends, or outside support systems,” Kranz said. “Our service numbers over the last year have indicated more individuals are reaching out for help, especially in the areas of supportive counseling, therapy, and emergency housing.”
Along with a 24-hour crisis hotline, Transitions offers crisis intervention, counseling, legal and medical advocacy, and prevention training. They operate safe houses in Lewisburg and Shamokin.
During the pandemic, Transitions had a 10 percent increase in the number of Safe House guests and a 17 percent increase in the number of nights guests stay in their safe house. Their hotline calls have increased by 25 percent.
With pandemic social distancing, it’s been more important than ever to educate community members to recognize signs of domestic abuse and learn ways to keep people safe. One way to do that, before pandemic restrictions, was to send Transitions teams into local schools to present programs on healthy relationships and teen dating violence. Programs like that could be eye-opening to kids.
“Awareness programs help the teens identify, ‘Oh my gosh, I am part of an abusive relationship. I thought he (or she) was really caring about me and didn’t want to see me go,’” Eroh said. “We’ve actually had kids come forward and say, ‘I think I’m involved in an abusive relationship, but I didn’t realize it until you described to me some of these things.’”
As the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and restricted in-school programs, the Transitions Education Team, like so many other groups, went virtual. They continued their programs through Zoom, Teams, Facebook Live, and other virtual platforms.
“Transitions has done everything possible to ensure our services have remained safe, and available, despite the circumstances we are operating under,” Kranz said.
In a time when people must stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, community members can be the best resource for identifying and helping victims of domestic abuse. Red flags for abuse can vary (see “Signs a person may be a victim of abuse”), but some things to watch for are:
- showing or trying to hide physical injuries
- anxious to please a partner
- restricted from seeing family or friends or doing favorite activites
- limited in access to money and vehicles.
People who suspect a friend or loved one is in an abusive relationship can help, but that help may have to come slowly and in small steps.
“One of the biggest things you can do is just to be supportive. Believe what they have to say. Don’t question their experiences,” Eroh said. “There are so many dynamics that go into being a victim of abuse, and sometimes they’re not ready to reach out for help.”
It may sound strange to remind people to believe what an abuse victim says, but sometimes a natural inclination causes people to ignore or dismiss cries for help or even think the victim is “seeking attention” or being overly dramatic. That is rarely the case.
“Statistics of people who are not telling the truth about abuse that happens to them are so, so small,” Eroh said. “It’s always best to believe, and listen, and encourage and support.”
Concerned friends may offer the victim Transition’s 24/7, no-toll 800 number (1-800-850-7948). It’s best to refrain from offering suggestions based on what helped a friend or family member. As well-meaning as it may be, it’s not always helpful.
“The victims themselves are the experts in their own lives, and maybe what would work for one person might not work for another,” Eroh said.
Pandemic or not, a person leaving or thinking about leaving an abusive situation needs courage and support. Transitions stands ready to honor that courage and provide that support.
“For anyone who is currently experiencing abuse, or has in the past and needs support, please know we are here and we believe you,” Kranz said. “When you are ready, we are only a phone call away. Our services have always been and will continue to be free and confidential.”
For more information, visit www.transitionsofpa.org or call 570-523-6482.
