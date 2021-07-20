Shots like the flu vaccine need to be repeated each year. Uneasy with introducing chemicals into our bloodstream, some people opt to forget it and let their immune system fight off annual viruses.
“That’s risky,” said Sonia Reich, nurse practitioner at Family Medicine of Evangelical-Milton. “Certainly, natural immunity is one way to do it, but it does have a much greater risk. For example, chicken pox could lead to pneumonia, whereas getting the vaccine might only cause a sore arm for a day or two.”
“When people let their immune system fight off the natural infection, some people get really sick, and some people die,” Dr. Swathi Gowtham specialist in pediatric infectious diseases, at Geisinger said. “So your immune system is not perfect.”
It’s impossible to predict how a disease will affect a person. Even healthy adults and healthy children have died of the flu or ended up completely debilitated in the ICU, Gowtham said.
“Every year, the flu kills 200 children,” she said. “COVID has killed around 600,000 Americans. The CDC reviewed about 495,000 deaths due to COVID. Of those there were 497 children that have died since the beginning of the pandemic. That is a lot.”
As far as putting chemicals into our bodies, Dr. Robin Spangler, UPMC Primary Care – Lewisburg, pointed out that we do this every day with the foods we eat. Vaccines, however, contain antigens that the immune system will recognize and respond to. Furthermore, scientists have evolved the manufacturing of vaccines to the point where only tiny amounts of antigens are now used.
“We don’t give smallpox vaccines anymore since it’s been eradicated out of its natural existence,” Spangler said. “But that vaccine had way more antigens in just that one vaccine than adding up all the vaccines that are given today. and that’s because they’ve purified the vaccines.”
With newer vaccines, researchers can use purified antigenic components, as opposed to using the whole virus, according to the CDC website. Spangler pointed out that the pertussis vaccine used to be made from the whole pertussis bacterium, which created rare but significant side effects in adults. With more study, researchers found a way to change the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) to DTaP, which uses an acellular pertussis.
“By doing that they were able to limit the side effects to it, so now adults can get the pertussis part of that vaccine because they’ve purified it so you don’t get as much of a reaction to it,” Spangler said. “They’ve removed a lot from the vaccination.”
The side effects from the COVID-19 vaccination scare some people away.
“We know many people will get side effects. No one likes side effects, so that makes it a tricky sell,” Reich said. “But they should be gone as quickly as they came. They should be fleeting.”
Not everyone receiving the COVID vaccine experiences side effects. In fact, some people question the effectiveness of the shot if they do not have side effects.
“My dad called me. He felt great after both vaccines, and he was concerned,” Reich said. “But I told him everybody’s immune system works a little bit differently. Some people’s immune system does kind of jump on it, some not. He wanted to be sure. He was really excited to get the vaccine.”
It is the job of the medical community to educate patients so they feel comfortable with their decision about vaccinating themselves or their children, Gowtham said. But parents need to find information sources they trust.
“We’re actually competing with Facebook and social media and a lot of misinformation that is out there about vaccines,” she said. “Parents should be wise and discerning in choosing where they get their information from, just like anything else in life with the internet.”
Three websites she herself trusts: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html), the American Academy of Pediatrics (www.aap.org) and the Vaccine Education Center run by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center).