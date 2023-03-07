Although February is Kids’ ENT (ears, nose and throat) Health month, the Zeitler family of Berwick learned the importance of this kind of care when one of their four sons suffered an eye injury last summer. After the child’s eye was repaired, ENT care continued for the Zeitler boys. Emergency care and treatment for more common illnesses and situations are all part of an ENT physician’s specialized training.
Brody Zeitler and his brothers were playing in their yard when the child suffered an injury that could have resulted in lasting damage, according to his mother Gena Zeitler.
“Brody had an injury and broke his orbital bone and the nerve got stuck in the bone,” she said. “Brody couldn’t move his eye up or down.”
Dr. Jeremy Mock, MD, ENT, of Geisinger provided Brody’s treatment.
“Dr. Mock went in through the bottom of Brody’s eye and slowly pulled the nerve out of the bone,” Gena Zeitler said. “Surgery went exactly as planned and he did a phenomenal job. He literally saved Brody’s eyesight.”
Zeitler explained that after the procedure, she would call Mock with questions, and he was always happy to help. “As a mom, I’d call in and ask if things were normal. He would face time Brody and check things out,” she said. “He was very reassuring.”
Following this experience, Mock was able to treat the other Zeitler children as well. “It’s one of the better parts of my job when I meet a family through one kid and then get to meet the rest,” Mock said. “I can continue to help them all.”
After her first experience with Mock, Zeitler said she was confident in taking her other children to him. “My son Colby had something in the back of his throat. It ended up being benign,” she said. “Zachary has hard ear wax, so he still goes back to Dr. Mock for that. He gets terrible ear infections.”
Mock said that he has seen Zachary Zeitler a few times. “Zach has some ear issues which are more of my bread and butter,” Mock said. “I’ve seen him a few times for infections and even wax management.”
Working with a provider that you can absolutely trust with your children’s health is a wonderful experience for parents, according to Zeitler. “Brody still says that Dr. Mock saved his life,” she said.
Mock encourages parents to advocate for their children when they think there may be an issue with their general health. “If you feel like something isn’t right, talk to primary care. As parents, you are living it day to day, and we only get to see it for a brief moment,” he said. “Trust your instincts. If you don’t think it’s right, get it checked out.”
Mock said that ENT care may not be as critical as some other forms of health care, but it is still very important and can have lasting impacts for children and parents.
“There’s a lot of quality-of-life issues that we can improve upon, like having too many ear infections. These are things that we can do something about so that a child doesn’t suffer later in life,” he said. “Even if it’s not life and death or you don’t want to bother a doctor with it, these are important issues, and we might be able to help.”