LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has received recertification as a Primary Stroke Center from DNV Healthcare USA, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical issues.
Evangelical first received the certification from DNV in 2013 and with this latest review, is certified until 2025.
“Achieving certification affirms every effort we have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients,” said Dr. Jessica Ahlum, neurologist and medical director, Evangelical Primary Stroke Center. “Certification by DNV demonstrates commitment to a high-quality stroke program through our specially-educated staff and the utilization of resources like tele-stroke to give our patients the best stroke care possible from emergency care and beyond.”
Certified Primary Stroke Centers offer 24/7 multidisciplinary care including emergency medicine, laboratory, radiology, and neurological consultation. At Evangelical’s Primary Stroke Center, patient-centered care continues from emergency to inpatient care through rehabilitation services and is overseen by Ahlum.
The DNV Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the Hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education — and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, President of DNV. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”
According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is a leading cause of death, killing nearly 130,000 people each year, and is a leading cause of serious, long-term adult disability. Because stroke or “brain attack” affects blood flow to the brain, rapid and effective treatment can save lives and provide the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage.