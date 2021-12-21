Deck the halls. And the porch. And the mailbox. Bring us some figgy pudding. And a few dozen cookies. Dream of a white Christmas as you slap your holiday cards together and make a mental note to pick up some stamps. Fa. La. La. La.
Stressed much? ’Tis the season, and local mental health experts weighed in on the benefits of traditional tips for dealing with holiday anxiety. One simple activity: walk it off.
“I read a study that showed 30 minutes of exercise a day was even more effective at reducing stress and anxiety than some of the leading anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications,” said Deana Carson, community health and wellness educator at Evangelical Community Hospital. “So moving your body every day for at least 30 minutes is really, really beneficial.”
A hearty ho, ho, ho! helps, too
“Laughter, they say, is the best medicine, and that is actually true,” Carson said. “Humor and laughter are shown to help improve mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and even reduce pain.”
If you’ve got to wrap presents all afternoon, why not do it while chuckling through “Elf” or “Home Alone”? Better yet, invite a close friend or family member to join you.
“When we look at science and evidence, the most consistent factor in relieving stress and having the experience of resilience is social support,” said Dr. Jennifer Yarnell, psychologist at Geisinger. “So having the company of friends, being with family, can be very helpful.”
Even just remembering happy moments can improve our mood.
“Most people do recall memories from Thanksgiving, Christmas time, Hanukkah or whatever is a happy time for them,” said Dr. Melissa Brown, clinical psychologist at UPMC.
While you’re at it, let go of perfect.
“The holidays don’t need to be perfect,” Yarnell said, “and I think that’s where we get caught up, thinking our holidays need to look like a Martha Stewart picture or something in a ‘Good Housekeeping’ magazine, and that’s simply not the case.”
It’s more important to focus on the happiness of the day, Carson agreed.
“It doesn’t have to be perfect,” she said. “Just find the joy and appreciate the little things. The people you surround yourself with are much more important than the small details.”
Scientific backing
Scientific research supports the idea of establishing a routine to follow when stressed, whether it’s drinking peppermint tea, taking a nap, listening to music or whatever, Brown said. The aroma of peppermint, for example, tends to relax and soothe tired muscles.
“It stimulates the portion of our nervous system that tells us to relax and be calm,” Brown said. “It just kind of releases those happy, feel-good feelings.”
Anyone who’s dozed off on the massage table knows how calming that can be.
“There’s just a plethora of research out there about that warm touch that really stimulates our brain to say we are safe, and then it starts releasing all those neuro-chemicals, the serotonin and that dopamine, and reduces our cortisol,” Brown said. “So I would say, along with feeling relaxed on the outside, you’re also giving yourself a warm, internal hug.”
The benefits of simple self-care activities can carry over even after the activities have ended.
“Often those chemicals that are released are circulating in your system for a couple of hours,” Brown said. “So really, that self-care is important. For one hour of your time, you’re getting a couple hours of relaxation.”
The earlier we learn to handle stress, the better, Carson said. Too many times we resort to stress eating, lashing out and blaming others, trying to ignore the problem, or turning to alcohol or drugs.
After presenting an anti-anxiety session at a local school, a third-grader approached Carson to tell her it had helped.
“I get so stressed at school,” the girl said. “Now I know I can take some deep breaths and think of something happy, and that will make me feel better.”
“The sooner we can learn to better manage our stress, the sooner we can decompress and control our actions,” Carson said.
Like children
“The holidays can be a difficult time,” Yarnell said. “I think we lose sight of the spirit of Christmas.”
It can help to think like a child, she said. Cookies can be decorated for fun. Gingerbread houses don’t have to be perfect. Wrapping paper can be bunched-up and sloppy. The tree can be lopsided … and the holiday can still be joyful.
A simple trick for battling depression and anxiety any time is to put on sneakers in the morning rather than slippers, Yarnell said. It sends a message to your brain that you’re not going to sit around all day, you’re going to do something.
Give volunteering a try.
“A lot of people, even if they’re in the deepest emotional pain, if they feel they’re helping someone else, that can help them too,” Yarnell said.
Help in a soup kitchen, put together shoe box packages for children, donate cookies, visit someone in need … volunteer opportunities are easy to find.
“It’s kind of seeking out some kind of volunteer experience,” Yarnell said, “because it does feel good to give back even when you’re in pain.”
Carson compared stress to a thermometer that keeps going up and up until individuals do something to bring it back down.
“Everybody’s going to experience stress. It’s just part of living,” she said. “It’s not necessarily what happens to us. We can’t reduce the stress, but we can change how we deal with it, and that can be very, very helpful.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com