If you go down the rabbit hole of what to eat to stay healthy and energized every day, there’s a good chance Greek yogurt will make an appearance at some point in your research. Fitness enthusiasts flock to the fermented yogurt for its balanced macronutrient ratio — it’s high in protein and lower in carbohydrates for sustained energy and muscle-building benefits without a huge sugar surge.
Here are the ways this superfood staple is packed with health benefits.
1. Greek yogurt has even more protein than regular yogurt.
Most of us could benefit from eating more protein every day and from spreading out our protein intake even more throughout the day (many people consume their majority of protein at lunch or dinner). Everyone’s individual protein needs will vary, and the general recommendation is 0.8 grams of protein per every kilogram of body weight, but it’s not uncommon for some people to aim for 100 grams or more of protein per day.
“A 6 to 7 ounce serving of Greek yogurt can offer 18 to 20 grams of protein,” says Sarah Schlichter, M.P.H., R.D.N., registered dietitian nutritionist.
Protein also keeps you fuller for longer, so you’re less likely to consume empty calories (from non-nutrient-dense foods) that don’t provide lasting energy or satiety.
2. Greek yogurt supports healthy digestion.
As a fermented food, Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics. “Greek yogurt is a great source of probiotics, which are live bacteria that live and flourish in our gut,” Schlichter says. There’s a lot to love about the probiotics in Greek yogurt, but most of the hype surrounding them has to do with digestion. The gut microbiome has a unique balance of “good” and “bad” bacteria, and eating probiotic-rich foods helps increase the good kind, so your gut can fend off the harmful kind.
3. Greek yogurt’s probiotics also boost your immune system.
Probiotic foods are key for a healthy gut, but they’re also important for supporting the immune system. Supporting a healthy gut can also translate to improved immunity, thanks to the microbiota-immune axis. Some research suggests that probiotic-rich, fermented dairy products — such as yogurts, kefir and even cottage cheese — can improve immune function.
4. Greek yogurt is high in vitamin B12.
“Greek yogurt, especially the non-fat variety, is high in vitamin B12, a necessary nutrient for red blood cell formation, the nervous system and energy production systems,” Schlichter says. According to USDA data, a 156-gram container of Greek yogurt offers about 45% of your daily need for B12.
5. Greek yogurt has key minerals that can help lower blood pressure.
A shocking 47% of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, according to the CDC. It has no symptoms, but high blood pressure can increase the risk of fatal diseases like heart disease, heart attack and stroke.
“While many people are turning away from dairy foods, research shows that low-fat dairy like Greek yogurt can help lower blood pressure,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Kulp, R.D.N. “The combination of calcium, potassium, phosphorus and magnesium in Greek yogurt can work together to relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.”