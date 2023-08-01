From Staff Reports
DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Foundation has been granted $50,000 to support the Geisinger at Home program from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).
“We’re grateful to the FCFP’s Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund for this generous grant, which will bolster our Geisinger at Home program as we continue to help patients manage their conditions in the comfort of their own homes,” said Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Geisinger Health Foundation’s chief philanthropy officer.
Geisinger at Home brings health care to eligible Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage members where they need it most — right where they live. The program cares for patients with complex, difficult-to-manage health conditions like kidney disease, heart disease, cancers and dementia, and Geisinger’s team of doctors, registered nurses, dietitians, case managers and medical support staff visit them in their residences.
The program keeps patients healthier, safer and better connected to their care team, so their health needs can be met before they require emergency room visits or hospital stays.
Funding will be used for program costs and to support social and home needs for Geisinger at Home patients in Northumberland County.
FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north-central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. The Community Foundation strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving. For more information visit, fcfpartnership.org.