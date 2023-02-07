From staff reports
DANVILLE — Dr. Shikhar Agarwal has been promoted to chief of structural heart disease at Geisinger.
In his new role, Dr. Agarwal oversees the integration and growth of services across the health system for patients with diseases of the heart valves. Over the past decade, there has been a substantial increase in the number of patients with heart valve disorders, including aortic valve stenosis (narrowing of the aortic valve) and mitral valve regurgitation (leaking of the mitral valve).
A Geisinger provider since 2016, Agarwal specializes in valve-related interventions and complex coronary interventions. He leads the structural heart disease program at Geisinger Medical Center (GMC), performing minimally invasive procedures, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement, paravalvular leak closure and coronary interventions that require only a skin puncture.
In 2020, Agarwal was recognized as one of the Pennsylvania Medical Society’s Top Physicians Under 40 for significant successes early in his career. To date, he has performed more than 100 mitral valve repairs and more than 550 TAVR procedures and led the GMC structural heart team’s implantation of more than 1,000 replacement valves via TAVR.
Agarwal’s leadership at GMC was integral to the hospital’s investment in its interventional hybrid suite, which has expanded availability to patients in the region and established the medical center as a destination for structural heart care.
“As a system, we have witnessed tremendous growth in structural heart disease care in recent years,” Dr. Agarwal said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery to offer our patients in every community a full team of experts to consult on the best approach to their care.”
As system chief of structural heart disease, Agarwal will work closely with regional chiefs of cardiology and the chair of the Department of Cardiology, Dr. George Ruiz, to coordinate care across the system, create new programs that complement clinical efforts, provide the communities Geisinger serves with expanded clinical expertise and review any clinical quality challenges that arise.
“Our vision is to make better health easier for our patients and members regardless of where they live,” Dr. Ruiz said. “With Dr. Agarwal’s leadership, we’re bringing outstanding care for structural heart disease to every region in our service area.”