Picture this. A woman undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, sitting on her recliner at home, not feeling well, completely spent — and someone asks what they can do to help.
“At this point, I have not a thought as to what I need. I have no idea. I don’t care,” said Judy Helcoski, who was treated for breast cancer in 2005. “The people that just brought me dinner, that was wonderful. They didn’t ask. They just did it. That was really nice.”
Beyond medicine and surgery, most breast cancer patients appreciate the support of family, friends, even hospital staffers; and there are many ways to help.
Support from care providers and fellow workers
“My doctor was wonderful, but the girls in his office were so helpful in telling me what was going on,” Helcoski said. A Danville native now living in Moosic, she explained that her chemotherapy treatment lasted three or four hours and that one of the nurses would sit with her to make sure the medication was progressing properly.
Even the radiation technician made her feel better. When she asked him if he’d mind if she didn’t bother wearing her wig to radiation treatments, he replied, “Judy, look at me. I don’t have any hair. We can be twins.”
Helcoski’s chemotherapy treatments were scheduled for Wednesdays, and she worried about having to take time off from her banking position each week.
“But the CEO called and told me to take whatever time I needed,” she said. “He told me to take care of myself. That was very helpful.”
Tiffany Delp, 41, of Muncy, is a nursing coordinator in the Emergency Department of Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg. She was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer last year and was grateful for the support she received.
“I had text messages from so many people at the hospital, offering me rides to and from chemo and saying, if you need anything, let me know,” she said. “A lot of people, I didn’t even know them. It was incredible.”
She also appreciated the concern of her colleagues.
“I had so much support from the hospital and the people I work with,” she said. “There was always somebody calling me, texting me, asking if I was all right. That’s why, even though it’s crazy here, I couldn’t wait to get back.”
Support from friends and family
Understandably, friends often reach out to a person diagnosed with cancer.
“Muncy people came together to help us,” Delp said. “It was incredible.”
Parents of her 12- and 14-year-old kids’ friends stopped by the house to pick them up and drop them off for sports practices. Fellow parents also organized meals for the Delps, even providing holiday dinners while Delp underwent treatment during Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. As much as the help itself, the kindness extended to her children gave Delp peace of mind.
“It made it so much easier,” she said. “I knew my kids were not missing out on skating, sports and all the fun things their friends were doing. Their lives were not affected very much because of the help and support we had.”
Friends took turns driving Helcoski to chemotherapy appointments, too. After the appointment, she had about a 45-minute window of feeling good before the medication affected her. Her friends would ask what she wanted to do, so sometimes they squeezed in 45 minutes of Christmas shopping before taking her home to sleep on her recliner.
“I was very lucky to have such good people involved in my care,” she said.
Family members are inevitably affected by a cancer diagnosis. Delp’s husband and mother supported and encouraged her throughout her treatments. Helcoski recalled crying because she hurt everywhere, and her college-aged daughter, unable to help, cried right along with her. Eventually the pain went away with no explanation, but she appreciated her daughter’s support.
“Families are a crucial part of the whole recovery,” Helcoski said, “and I was very happy to have them.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com