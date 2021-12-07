Every household aims for a happy, healthy holiday season. Breaks from school will occur later this month and children will be home.
While they’re hoping their services won’t be needed, area professionals are offering these suggestions to keep kids safe while they are home enjoying their presents and their school break.
Dr. Matthew Wolcott with Family Medicine of Evangelical – Middleburg and Mifflinburg, Dr. Stacey Cummings, Geisinger’s vice chair of outpatient pediatric services and Dr. Ashley Pence with UPMC Pediatrics in North Central PA shared some concerns.
An uptick in doctor office visits or trips to the emergency room during holiday break are more likely to occur in younger children and choking is often the reason.
“There are lots of decorations and ornaments that may have small pieces,” said Pence, and she added older children may have toys with smaller pieces, including small batteries. “It’s important to make sure older siblings clean up after themselves and keep these items out of reach.”
Wolcott and Pence also mentioned that food items such as hard candy and nuts can also trigger choking reactions.
“Toddlers should always be monitored while eating and all children should be sitting upright at the table while eating to avoid aspiration of a food. Providing food while driving somewhere is generally not encouraged given the risk of being unable to provide assistance to a child while you are driving should they begin to choke on something,” Wolcott said.
Pence also reminded everyone it’s important to keep the Christmas tree stable to prevent it from toppling onto a curious tot.
Older children are not immune from Christmas accidents. “Some more common reasons (for treatment) include burning — given the increased cooking and baking events. Appropriate rule-setting, regarding boundaries, responsibilities and oven mitts goes a long way,” according to Wolcott.
Pence pointed out another opportunity for treatment requires snow, sleds or saucers and hills. Head injuries are especially common in winter weather activities and parents might want to consider protective headgear.
Family events in tight spaces during cold and flu season can often result in a trip to see your pediatrician. Pence said offices tend to see more visits during holiday break as sniffles and fevers emerge after gatherings. “As pediatricians, we try to stay open and be available as we see more sicknesses this time of year,” Pence said.
However, everyone can try to prevent passing on contagious illnesses, Cummings said.
“Wear masks, stay home with any symptoms of illness – fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, sore throat, headache, rash, vomiting, nausea, and/or diarrhea – avoid others who are ill, and wash your hands often, but especially before eating and after high touch activities.”
An ongoing issue facing parents is screen time. Whether the phones, tablets or TV are old or new, there are some guidelines to follow.
Pence said children under two years of age should be looking at a screen less than an hour a day. Handing a toddler a phone to stare at a cartoon briefly is ok as long at it is less than 60 minutes.
“Generally, until 18 months of age children’s screen time should be limited to video chatting with family or parents who are out of town and would not otherwise be able to be active or present, “ Wolcott said.
“For older children though, ages two to 18, it is really not much different. They should be exposed to no more than two hours a day. Get them up and engaged in other activities,” Pence said. Pence said children spend a lot of time in front of a screen at school – especially if they receive their education virtually. Holiday vacation is a great time to get them to relax their eyes and brain and take a much-needed break. She noted safety controls should be installed on all devices to provide security for what your child is viewing online.
Set clear rules for your children in regards to screen time, Cummings said. “If your kids will be getting a screen, name the purpose, time line, and when the screen time will end. For example, you may watch cartoons while I make dinner for the next 45 minutes. When it’s dinner time, the screen will need to be put away.”
“Turn off your screens during mealtime and family outings so your children can engage with you. Be a role model by turning off your phones,” Wolcott said.
Another important consideration is established sleep patterns. They are important for children and routine will provide less chaos when they return to class in January, Pence said.
He added it’s important for other ages as well. “Especially teenagers. Don’t let them sleep in until two or three in the afternoon. Staying up one night is fine, but it’s best for their bodies to keep with their “regular routine.”
“Acute or chronic sleep loss or disruption off of a normal schedule has been shown to affect attention, reaction time, memory function, academic performance and behavior.”
Cummings agreed, “Without that rhythm and routine, emotions can run high and be very challenging.”
During this festive time, everyone hopes these reminders will help you avoid injury or illness.