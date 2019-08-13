Hospital celebrates nursing and health career scholarship awardees

Attending the scholarship luncheon held at Evangelical Community Hospital, were the following recipients, from left, front row, Lauren Rhoads, Paxinos; Rachel Hockenbroch, Lewisburg; Leah Kline, Middleburg; Hannah Swineford, Selinsgrove; Corrina Mordan, Sunbury; back row, Daphyne Ressler, Winfield; Aiden Bomgardner, Mifflinburg; Courtney Betsock, Winfield; and Isaac Ilgen, Mifflinburg.