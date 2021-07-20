The entire point of a vaccine is to prepare your immune system for the real infection or the real disease, said Dr. Swathi Gowtham specialist in pediatric infectious diseases, at Geisinger. She gave a brief description of how vaccines work, even when their side effects can be upsetting.
Using either pieces of a virus or a very weakened virus, vaccines enter our bodies and teach our immune system to make special chemicals, called antibodies, to go out and fight the infections. In the case of the Phizer and Moderna vaccines, rather than using a piece of the virus itself, mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.
As noted on the CDC website, “They do not affect or interact with our DNA in any way. mRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA (genetic material) is kept.”
Mild side effects like fevers and general achiness are expected side effects as our body recognizes the foreign material from the vaccine and learns to protect us against it, thereby protecting us against the real disease.
One rare but concerning side effect with COVID vaccines has been reports of myocarditis in adolescents.
“People forget that COVID itself causes myocarditis at a much higher rate,” Gowtham said. “The vaccine is a mild imitation of the disease itself.”
Another rare COVID side effect that got people’s attention was multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS), which affects the heart in children. Geisinger treated some children with MIS brought on by COVID-19, Gowtham said.
“They end up in the ICU sometimes, needing a lot of care,” she said, “while the mild side effects that happen from the vaccine, that is incredibly rare, these kids are not as sick and (do not) end up in the ICU. It’s just very mild. So still, the vaccine is much, much more safe than the disease.”