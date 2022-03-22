The assumption that kidney disease is rare is false, according to Alvine Taylor, PA UPMC Pa.
Nearly a third of Americans have multiple risk factors for kidney failure. “In fact,” Taylor added, “more people die annually from complications of kidney disease than breast cancer and colon cancer combined.”
The National Institute of Health statistics has estimated that 37 million Americans are affected by Chronic Kidney Disease.
Playing an important role in our everyday health and wellness, our kidneys filter approximately 200 quarts of blood a day and transform the waste into urine. Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, MD, Family Medicine of Evangelical-Mifflinburg and Medical Director, Primary Care, Evangelical Community Hospital notes, “They also assist with keeping electrolytes like sodium and potassium as well as the body’s water content at a stable, consistent level.” And, they also “produce hormones responsible for assisting with maintaining normal levels of blood pressure and red blood cells.”
The best way to keep the kidneys healthy is to avoid developing things like high blood pressure or diabetes that may ultimately damage the kidneys, said Dr. Jamie Green, Geisinger Medical Center — Nephrology. “These conditions damage the kidneys over time” Green said and can ultimately lead to Chronic Kidney Disease, or CKD.
Green encourages patients to follow a plan that will also improve overall wellness. “Be physically active for at least 30 minutes on most days of the week, quit smoking, maintain a healthy weight, avoid certain over the counter pain medications called NSAIDS, like ibuprofen and naproxen.” All of these can lessen your chance of developing CKD.”
The National Institute of Health also promotes small dietary changes to keep the kidneys from working harder. Look for food labels with words like sodium free or salt free; low, reduced, or no salt or sodium; or unsalted or lightly salted. Also, try to limit saturated and trans fats.
Prepare and choose foods with less salt and sodium to better control blood pressure. Buy fresh foods instead of packaged. Cook foods from scratch. Rinse canned vegetables, beans, meats, and fish with water before cooking or eating. Use spices and herbs to flavor foods instead of reaching for the salt shaker.
Food prepared with nonstick cooking spray or olive oil instead of butter also contributes to kidney health. Trimming fat from meat and removing the skin from poultry are recommended as is limiting saturated and trans fats. Finally, grill, broil, bake, roast or stir fry food, instead of deep frying.
Don’t ignore minor infections
McGlaughin says that many patients, particularly females, experience a urinary tract infection at some time during their lives. These infections generally create problems for the urinary bladder and are easily treated.
Kidney stones are frequently experienced by patients. McGlaughlin acknowledges that while they are readily treatable, the stones can cause a significant amount of pain and discomfort for those afflicted. Medication can help some patients, but if the stones are too large, a procedure may be needed to break up or remove the stones. Maintaining good hydration is a good way to try to minimize their formation. Infection and stones rarely lead to permanent kidney damage.
Alvine Taylor adds, “the biggest concern with not treating minor or less severe issues is that they can develop into something far more severe and damage the kidneys and any other related areas within the urinary tract.” Left untreated, chronic kidney disease can progress to kidney failure and cardiovascular disease.
Kidney failure
“When the kidneys fail, wastes and fluids build up in the body” says Dr. Jamie Alton Taylor, nephrologist at Geisinger Danville. Blood pressure becomes difficult to control, the body makes fewer red blood cells, and bones become weak. This causes patients to feel sick and can even lead to death. Symptoms of kidney failure include swelling of the body, feeling tired, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, itching, and trouble sleeping.
When kidneys stop working altogether patients develop Kidney Failure or End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD). There are two main types of treatments for kidney failure: dialysis and transplant. Dialysis uses a machine to filter the blood. Alton said that technological advances have led to “forms of dialysis that can be done at home, which allows patients to be in control of their own treatment schedules.”
Kidney transplant is a surgery where a patient receives a healthy kidney from a donor. Living donors can often be relatives, spouses or friends. A kidney transplant is considered the best treatment for kidney failure, because patients will live longer and feel better than if they were on dialysis. Donated kidneys can also come from a deceased donor. Patients on a waiting list for a kidney may wait many years due to the shortage of kidneys available for transplant.
Successfully transplanted kidneys will do better at filtering out wastes than dialysis. However transplants are a treatment not a cure. Patients must take medicines every day to ensure their body’s immune systems don’t reject the new kidney.
Green concludes “One thing I’d like to highlight is that kidney disease usually has no symptoms at all until very late in the disease course. Someone can have significant kidney problems and not know it. The only way to know how your kidneys are working is to check them. We do this with a simple blood test and urine test. We recommend screening for kidney disease if you have risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney problems. We also recommend screening patients age 60 or older, because kidney disease increases with age.”