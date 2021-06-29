This past winter, people wore masks to guard against getting dual infections of the flu and COVID-19. Cold and flu rates plummeted.
“It didn’t happen this year, just because of the mask,” said Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa. “If you ask me personally, yes, I would like to see people wear the mask in the fall and winter months to protect you from cold and flu virus any time you are in an environment where there are a lot of people around you.”
Both the flu and COVID are always circulating and changing. Like the flu, COVID will probably require a new vaccine every year.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a booster shot coming in the fall months with some added fire power to fight the new COVID ingredients,” Dalal said, though he emphasized he’s heard nothing yet about this from the CDC or other infectious disease control organizations.
“But certainly the masking helps,” said Dr. Brian Timms, primary care physician at Geisinger Sunbury. “When we look at how low flu levels were this season, well it’s because we’re distancing and masking and things like that. People say, ‘I didn’t have a cold in the whole last year.’ Well, it’s because we were doing those things.”
If someone is ill during flu season and needs to go out, they should wear a mask to avoid coughing or sneezing on others, said Diane Englehardt, infection prevention manager at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg. But other than that, everyone older than six months should have the flu vaccine.
“This is the primary method for preventing the flu,” she said, adding:
It can be lifesaving.
It will reduce ICU admissions.
It will reduce length of stay.
“It has been shown that length of stay in the hospital for those who are vaccinated is four days less than somebody who has not been vaccinated,” Englehardt said.
Along with flu vaccination and masking when needed, social distancing — including closing schools when there’s an outbreak of flu or COVID — must continue.
“People need to stay home when they’re sick,” Englehardt said. “Don’t come to work. Stay home until your fever is resolved for 24 hours without aspirin or other kinds of fever reducer. If you’re still coughing a bit, wear a mask when you go back to school or work.”
“COVID is not gone, but we’re seeing that the things that have been done are working,” Timms said. “I’m hoping we can all stay on course so that when the winter cold and flu and new COVID season comes back, we’ll be ready for it.”
n Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com