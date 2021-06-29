When Diane Englehardt, infection prevention manager at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, recently gave a presentation on hand hygiene to high school students, she was struck by the way they took the discussion seriously.
When the students were given “fake bacteria” and told to wash it off their hands before viewing them under a fluorescent light, they washed “so mindfully” because they didn’t want those germs to show up.
“So the moral of the story is to wash your hands like someone is going to be checking them,” she said.
While we might have chafed against some COVID-19 restrictions, they have taught us new ways of looking at the germs we breathe in, exhale, touch and spread daily.
“We’ve done such a great job during COIVD,” Englehardt said. “We’ve all really learned how to do these things better, so I’m anxious to see how we do going forward.”
She hopes things like hand washing and surface cleaning will continue. Also, remember respiratory etiquette:
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the crook of our elbow
- Wash our hands afterward for 20 seconds with either hand sanitizer or soap and water
- Throw out the tissue in a receptacle rather than leaving it on a table or other surface.
As we cautiously return to normal patterns, we’ll need to keep these lessons in mind.
“I think sometimes in the midst of all this, there’s still this idea that COVID is just a nasty cold,” said Dr. Brian Timms, primary care physician at Geisinger Sunbury, talking about vaccinations and mitigation efforts. “When you look at, in the United States, over 600,000 people dead, and worldwide way more, you know, we’re not trying to prevent a hangnail.”
“As quickly and as diligently as our population gets the vaccine, it’s going to be for the benefit of everybody,” said Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa., “so we can have a near normal summer.”