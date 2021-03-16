March is the national Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness month, making it a good time to learn more about this disease that affects nearly a million people in the United States. One good way to do that is to check out the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s website at www.nationalmssociety.org.
From a social standpoint, some MS patients who do experience disability that limits them from getting out of their home can feel isolated, especially during a global pandemic, said Megan Esch, MD, neurologist with Geisinger Health System. Online resources can offer support and activities that include getting involved with fund raising events, volunteering, raising awareness and sharing personal stories.