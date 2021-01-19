Lisa Landis, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, said she can understand and empathize with people hesitating to attend blood drives out of fear of contracting COVID-19, but the Red Cross has taken steps to keep individuals safe.
“While we already, before the pandemic, adhered to strict FDA standards, overall we have ramped it up a notch,” she said.
Temperatures are taken at blood drive entrances, and protective equipment is available for all workers and donors. In most cases, donors need to schedule an appointment. There is a very limited opportunity for walk-ins.
“We do that to maintain social distancing and to limit the number of people indoors,” Landis said. “With appointments, we are able to space donation beds, in some cases more than six feet apart.”
A blood donation center is probably safer than a grocery or department store because the people entering all feel well and healthy, said Gustaaf de Ridder, MD, PhD, System Director of Transfusion Services at Geisinger Medical Center.
“There could be asymptomatic COVID carriers walking among you. You never know,” he acknowledged. “But there’s not going to be any symptomatic people walking in there. Donor selection and screening ensures that there’s nobody who’s feeling or looking sick.”
Furthermore, all blood collection facilities maintain safe protocols like employing single-use and disposable items when possible and disinfecting non-disposable things like doorknobs and surfaces.
“So altogether, your likelihood of getting COVID-19 from going to donate blood is vanishingly small,” he said.
n Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com